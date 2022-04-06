AMC announced today that Orphan Black: Echoes is a go. The sequel series for the critically acclaimed and hugely popular Canadian show Orphan Black is coming to our screens next year, and we’ll be in good hands, as original series co-creator John Fawcett is on board to take the sci-fi story to the next chapter. The ten-episode first season will continue to dive deep into how scientific experimentation influences human existence. The sequel will also follow a group of women that band together in order to figure out the mysteries of their identities.

First announced back in 2019, Orphan Black: Echoes is now moving at full speed, as AMC Networks eyes a 2023 release date at the latest, which means it’s time to start counting down the days until the premiere and speculate on who might make an appearance in the story. Even though this isn’t a direct sequel, the series takes place in the Orphan Black universe, which means the recurring ethical themes will be prominent once again – something that is underlined by the series’ official synopsis.

In an official statement, president of entertainment at AMC Studios Dan McDermott celebrated the Orphan Black legacy and revealed his excitement with the sequel series:

“'Orphan Black' had a remarkable run on BBC AMERICA, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by [protagonist] Tatiana Maslany. We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna [Fishko], John [Fawcett] and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”

Orphan Black ran for five seasons, and it featured unforgettable performances by Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, who played a myriad of clones that populated the story throughout its run. The series cultivated a massive and loyal fanbase who identify themselves as the #CloneClub and show up for every new development in the Orphan Black universe, which certainly will include the sequel series.

Oprhan Black: Echoes is created, written and executive produced by Anna Fishko, who also serves as showrunner. Fishko has a vast experience with gritty and thrilling series, having penned episodes of Netflix’s Pieces of Her, as well as Fear the Walking Dead and Colony. Original series creator Fawcett is attached to direct, a task he took on several episodes across the five seasons of the original series.

AMC Networks premieres Orphan Black: Echoes in 2023. A specific date is yet to be announced by the company. You can check out the official synopsis of the series below:

Set in the near future, the new Orphan Black takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

