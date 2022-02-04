Anna Fishko has signed on to write the Orphan Black sequel series for AMC, Variety reports. Fishko is a writer-producer and has a history of working with AMC. In 2018, she became a staff writer on the series Fear The Walking Dead season four, and has past experience as a writer on The Last Tycoon, Colony, and Netflix’s The Society, which was set for a season two before getting canceled due to COVID-related issues.

The new series, which went into development in 2019, is not a reboot of the BBC America cult series, which ran from 2013 to 2017 and starred Tatiana Maslany. Instead, the series would be set in the same world as Orphan Black but tell a different story. This time around, the project has been announced at AMC, which is not a sister channel BBC America.

Orphan Black told the story of a troubled woman, Beth Childs (Maslany), who locked eyes with an unknown identical woman named Sarah Manning (Maslany) just before she jumped to her death in front of a train. They were inextricably linked to a clone conspiracy that came to rule Sarah's life from that day forward after she took over as Beth Childs.

Image via BBC America

Orphan Black was co-created by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson and garnered critical acclaim and a cult following quickly after it premiered in 2013. The performance of its lead actress Maslany gained considerable recognition. The cast also included Ari Millen, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Skyler Wexler, Kevin Hanchard, Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun, and Josh Vokey.

Considering that this new Orphan Black-related series is in the very early stages of development, it may take a while to manifest on-screen. However, since it is set to unravel in the same world as the original series, it stands to reason that a few familiar faces could pop in. It's not known if Maslany or the show's past showrunner Graeme Manson will be involved at this time.

Temple St. Productions, which produced the original series, is on board to produce the series, Fishko will also executive produce.

