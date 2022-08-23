In case you haven't heard, Orphan: First Kill is exceeding all expectations for a prequel that no one expected would ever exist. Over a decade after the original film Orphan, starring a young Isabelle Fuhrman as the movie's not-so-young antagonist, Esther is back to manipulate the system again, and this time a little more of her murderous background is revealed. Following the film's simultaneous theatrical release and wide streaming release to Paramount+, Orphan: First Kill is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as digital. Esther is ready to make your home hers.

Boasting decent box office stats after its limited theatrical release, despite going straight to streaming the very same day, there's definitely something to be said about William Brent Bell (The Devil Inside) joining the prequel game with such an ambitious saga. Its predecessor, 2009's Orphan, directed by Black Adam's Jaume Collet-Serra, became a lauded addition to modern horror with its original storyline and disturbing twist, managing to push critic reviews just past the genre's average below-50% Rotten Tomato rating. Even so, the 30-year-old orphan shtick seems difficult to recreate without being redundant, yet here First Kill sits with a 72% Rotten Tomato score and audiences reeling from another unpredictable twist.

While the future of filmmaking feels uncertain in this new era of streaming, with HBO weeding movies and series from the roots and directors battling straight-to-streaming releases, physical media is experiencing a revival of sorts. The announcement of a brand-new 4K Ultra HD of all our favorite movies, new and old, has become something to celebrate, and not just for collectors anymore. Now, Paramount's Orphan: First Kill is joining the roster of brand-new 2022 films that will be available to own within the year. For a retail price of $22.99 on Blu-ray, plus the digital copy, and $17.99 DVD, First Kill is available to pre-order now.

Orphan: First Kill came out swinging when the movie was first announced in 2020, baffling fans with news that over ten years later, Fuhrman would be reprising her role as the 9-year-old-appearing Esther in a prequel. While many fans may have chalked it up to camp, the movie promoted itself by praising their lack of CGI when de-aging Fuhrman, as well as a shocking twist that would leave fans floored.

With a story by returning writers David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alex Mace from the previous film, and adapted to screenplay by David Coggeshall (Scream: The TV Series), First Kill reveals a bit more of Esther's origins. Beginning with her stay at a psychiatric hospital in Estonia, Leena (Esther's given name) is tagged as the hospital's most volatile patient. It's mentioned that she's killed before, that she's extremely dangerous, and that her talent for escaping her confines is not new. After wracking up an impressive body count in the first ten minutes, Leena finds herself a new identity and makes her way to America, where she's taken in by a family that believes her to be their missing daughter, Esther. The fool-proof plan begins to unravel when her new family turns out to be not quite what Leena was expecting.

Orphan: First Kill is available to pre-order now on Amazon, and will be available to purchase on October 18, just in time for Halloween. You can stream First Kill now on Paramount+, and check out Collider's interview with Fuhrman and the director below: