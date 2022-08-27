Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Orphan: First Kill. Proceed at your own discretion.

In Save the Last Dance (2001), Julia Stiles plays a teen who loses her mom to a horrifying car crash. In The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), she’s forced to outrun a hired killer closing in on her. In The Lake (2022), she is a “wicked” stepsister with plans to tear down a family's beloved cottage. Although it sounds like the outcome, in these movies she’s not haunted, hunted by a slasher, nor does she portray a step-sibling from the ninth circle. Stiles has made a career of playing within all genres but when it comes to horror, she’s only acted in three projects. For those sacred three, she plays a character realizing her family is under threat. But Orphan: First Kill (2022) shakes the plot up with a delirious twist. It not only defies expectations from what Orphan (2009) shocked fans with, but Isabelle Fuhrman’s villain gets more than she bargained for.

When First Kill pulls the rug out from under the audience, it’s all the more welcomed. The prequel knows the fans are aware of how demented Leena Klammer (Fuhrman) is. A twenty-minute opening is dedicated to Leena using staff and patients as tools to escape the Saarne Institute. Picking out a new identity as Esther, Leena invades the Albright family. Now the audience is in on her secret, so it would seem the proceeding suspense will come in the inevitability of a new family falling victim to her perverse charade. Like Sister Abigail (CCH Pounder) in 2009’s Orphan, Inspector Donnan (Hiro Kanagawa) gets too close to knowing Leena is lying. The nun takes a hammer to the head; the inspector gets stabbed. Before she can finish off the inspector, the twist comes fast and sudden, like the bullets Tricia Albright (Stiles) fires into the man. Similar to Leena, her new “mother” is not who she seems to be. The movie effectively alters the kind of roles Stiles has come to play in her horror movies.



In Out of the Dark (2014), Sarah and her family move to Colombia to take on her father’s paper mill. Their white privilege gets scrutinized when ghosts of local children start to haunt them. Nevertheless, Sarah fares much better than Katherine Thorn in The Omen (2006), who is stuck in a hopeless situation, experiencing bizarre events surrounding a demonic son, Damien (Seamus Liam Davey-Fitzpatrick). While her ambassador husband is at work, Katherine's world gets smaller. The mansion she lives in confines her to Damien. When he knocks her over the stairs, Katherine suffers injuries from the drop, a bruised and broken body stuck in a hospital bed. Damien isn’t the only trouble. Mia Farrow’s nanny from hell contaminates Katherine’s IV tube. It’s utterly distressing to see Stiles as Katherine, sobbing, watching in horror as an air bubble travels towards her blood stream. For all the terror Sarah and Katherine get thrown into, it makes it all the more exciting First Kill turns Julia Stiles into as much of a threat as the one the Albright family is faced with.

When Leena took the identity of missing daughter Esther, her father Allen (Rossif Sutherland) is overjoyed; Tricia is suspicious from the start. For a good reason. She covered up her older son’s fatal accident with his young sibling. Esther isn’t missing, she’s been dead all this time. Holding Leena at gunpoint, Mrs. Albright forces her to keep on playing the part, the two sitting by a glowing hearth. With Tricia in a caramel turtleneck, the fireside chat appears like a meeting for one of her fundraising galas. Nevermind this tête-à-tête takes place in the home of Donnan, laying dead nearby. Tricia doesn’t mince words for the Saarne Institute escapee: “You conned your way into my family. You chose this role, and now you’re going to fucking play it.” Her husband Allen is happy again, with a reinvigorated sex drive, and Tricia won’t let this intruder take that away. For the scene, Tricia’s calm, stoic demeanor doesn’t drastically change or shift her into a different character. Put together with Stiles’ performance not slipping into overacting, makes for a formidable adversary to “Esther.”

After their mutual agreement, the two women work out how to fool a child therapist after Leena screwed up identifying the office pet bird. “All macaws are parrots, but not all fucking parrots are macaws,” Tricia says with a sigh. First Kill’s WASP mama is a commanding presence that almost steals the spotlight from Leena Klammer. Tricia is so full of self-importance, explaining with no hint of sarcasm, how her ancestors came over on the Mayflower to build the Albright legacy. This matriarch means business. As Tricia parades Leena around as the lost daughter, making her show off piano skills, these moments make for a demented game of role play. It isn’t to last. After Leena makes a decadent breakfast spread, Stiles lets an unimpressed expression linger over the whole setup. Forced into drinking her “daughter’s” homemade smoothie, Tricia finds a dead mouse as a special ingredient. Greek yogurt, kale, flax seeds, and lemon juice can’t hide the aftertaste. Gagging, Tricia’s disgust slips into one of annoyance. Clearly Leena has overstayed her welcome. The switch in Tricia here is just as subtle as during the fireside chat.

Back in 2009, Leena manipulated everyone into believing Vera Farmiga’s Kate was an abusive alcoholic. The ruse is meticulous enough, it causes Kate to have a violent outburst at a hospital, hit Leena, and get herself sedated. Farmiga slapped Fuhrman, so Stiles could fling her across a room. The all-out kitchen brawl in First Kill leads to a glorious visual of a bloodied Stiles, gripping a butcher’s knife, hunting down Leena. Amazingly chaotic can be the best way to describe it all. Putting Tricia on equal footing, so to speak, to the main villain, makes everything so much messier for the better. Should the corrupt mom win? Or should the corrupt daughter? This being a prequel, some suspense does get lost on whose left standing.

To add confirmation that Tricia is a worthy foe, Leena fails to add Mrs. Albright to her body count. While Katherine Thorn’s fall in The Omen is tragic, Tricia’s fall in First Kill makes for a symbolic death. She dies by her own hand, literally losing a grip on the roof’s ledge. If a criticism can be had, the demise comes too easy. Especially considering how much fun the rest of the movie has in matching Julia Stiles with Isabelle Fuhrman in malicious determination. Maybe that's why Vera Farmiga’s Kate gets such a harsh treatment from Leena: it stems from the encounter with the Albrights. Clearly, Tricia helped Leena learn a thing or two for the next family invasion.