Back in 2009, director Jaume Collet-Serra scared the entire world with his masterful horror film Orphan. Telling the story of a cute young girl named Esther who is brought into a loving home, the film provides unexpected twists and turns as we realize that this adorable child is not at all what she seems. It’s safe to say that this movie made all of us distrust everything and everyone. Almost 13 years later, we are finally given a glimpse at Esther’s life before she met the Colemans and the evil that has long been inside of her. Even though it's been over a decade, audiences are more than eager to learn the haunting details of her origin in the prequel film Orphan: First Kill.

The cast of Orphan: First Kill is reason enough to give the movie a watch. Reprising her role in the original film, Isabelle Fuhrman plays Esther. Acting opposite Fuhrman is Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan, Hiro Kanagawa, Jade Michael, and Samantha Walkes.

For the die-hard fans of the original or brand-new fans itching for a good scare, here's how you can watch Orphan: First Kill.

When Will Orphan: First Kill Be Released?

Orphan: First Kill will have a limited theatrical release by Paramount on August 19th. You can check out Fandango to see if a theater near you is playing the film.

Will Orphan: First Kill Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Orphan: First Kill will be given a streaming release on the same day as its limited theatrical release, as it will be available on Paramount+ as an original movie. Fortunately, you don't need a Paramount+ subscription if you wanted to watch the film at home, as the film will also be available to purchase on-demand. Nonetheless, you can get a Paramount+ membership for as little as $4.99 a month, which is a great deal for the amount of content available on the service.

What is the Plot of Orphan: First Kill?

The official synopsis via Paramount reads:

"Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous 'child' at any cost."

A full length trailer for Orphan: First Kill was released on July 13th. The trailer gives telling clues as to what made Leena so evil. After escaping from the psychiatric facility in Estonia, Leena figures out the perfect way to hide in plain sight. She finds her way into the home of the Albrights who are overjoyed when they believe that their missing daughter Esther has finally returned. Like the original, the couple soon begin to suspect she is not what she seems. The trailer showcases the acting chops of Isabelle Fuhrman, who, even after 13 years shows an even greater depth of feeling and severity than she did in the original.

Where Can I Stream the First Orphan Film?

The first Orphan film is currently available to stream on Paramount+, the same streaming platform as First Kill. If you're not a Paramount+ subscriber but still want to revisit the 2009 film, it is also currently available to rent or buy on-demand.

Movies To Watch Like Orphan First Kill

While Orphan may be one of the most memorable films about evil offspring, it is certainly not the only one. In horror, there has been a long history of viewing children as vessels for unspeakable horror with a knowledge of pain and violence, far beyond their years. For those who can’t get enough of Orphan, and its sequel, here are a few other evil kids that will keep you up at night!

The Omen - The demonic child Damian scared audiences across the world in the 1970s. The Omen begins when American diplomat Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) finds out that the child his wife has just given birth to has died. Instead of telling her, the hospital persuades him to, instead, take another child who was born that night to a mother who died during childbirth. Five years later, mysterious and eerie coincidences begin to occur around their child Damian and Robert begins to realize he got much more than he bargained for that fateful night. While sequels and remakes have tried to recapture the horror and family drama contained in this timeless 1970s classic, none have come close.

The Bad Seed - On the surface, Rhoda seems like a sweet little girl who loves and obeys her parents, but startling events begin to make her mother worry that there is something evil within their genes. The Bad Seed plays like a long-form episode of The Twilight Zone in that it picks away at the perfect image of the middle-class American family and in doing so reveals the deep anxieties and regrets that lie beneath our society. With exceptional performances from Nancy Kelly and Patty McCormack, this camp horror classic will keep you entertained for hours.

Hereditary - In one of the most criminally under awarded films of the past twenty years, Toni Collette gives one of the best horror performances in the history of the genre. Hereditary begins when Annie’s (Collette) mother dies, and she is forced to grieve for a woman she had very complicated feelings for while her youngest child begins to exhibit more and more unstable behavior. In a story of generational trauma and our inability to fix the ills our parents created, Hereditary is a horror film that does not need any blood or guts to haunt us. What is really scary about the film is how easily any family can devolve to the level that Annie's does.