Isabelle Fuhrman is returning to the role of a killer child this August when Orphan: First Kill finally hits theaters. The movie is a prequel to the beloved 2009’s hit Orphan, in which Fuhrman played a serial killer pretending to be a child.

Few plot twists hit us so hard in the guts as the one at the end of Orphan, when we find out Fuhrman’s infant Esther is actually Leena, a grown-up woman suffering from severe psychopathology. The twist only works thanks to Fuhrman’s commitment to the part, which becomes more impressive when we realize that Orphan was the actress's breakout role. So, what can we expect from Orphan: First Kill now that the first movie's big secret was already revealed? Well, for starters, Fuhrman is back to play a nine-year-old version of Leena, which is already wacky enough for us to go running to theaters.

Orphan: First Kill will also star newcomer Julia Stiles, who promises the prequel holds a mind-blowing twist just like the first movie. Speaking with Collider last year, Stiles said that she thinks “fans of the first one will enjoy this one as well because there is a huge twist that I can't give away, but it's got all that crazy psychologically terrorizing stuff that the first one had.” That’s great news because a prequel that would haunt our dreams for years to come would not be worth the first movie.



Orphan: First Kill is directed by William Brent Bell (The Devil Inside, The Boy), with a screenplay by David Coggeshall (The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia). The duo takes over the franchise after Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam) directed the first Orphan from a script by David Leslie Johnson (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ). Fuhrman is the only cast member returning for the prequel, which also features Matthew Finlan, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, and Morgan Giraudet.

In Orphan, we got to know Esther/Leena as she got adopted by an innocent couple who soon learned how evil the girl could really be. The prequel will take us back to Esther’s childhood, as the child plans her escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Esther’s journey will put her on a collision course with a mother willing to do anything to protect her family, which will undoubtedly lead to some delicious carnage.

Orphan: First Kill slashes its way to theaters and Paramount+ on August 19.