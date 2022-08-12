Esther’s back and accompanying a new teaser for Orphan: First Kill, those behind the production have revealed that the film officially has a digital release date. Along with its premiere on Paramount+ and theaters everywhere, the prequel to the 2009 horror thriller will become available the same day, August 19, on digital. That’s three different ways to buckle up and dive into the backstory of Esther and her maniacal and sadistic murderous ways.

In a movie about one grown woman’s twisted and bloody quest to find a family of her own, Orphan told the story of 33-year-old Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) as she hacked and diced her way through adoptive families all while pretending to be a child. Riddled with trauma and parental issues (just heal your inner child, would ya?) the first film kept audiences guessing as to what in the heck was going on before revealing that Esther was in fact an adult. While the twist came as a shock, it really made all the weird sexual scenes just a little less weird and allowed us to take a collective sigh of relief when her adoptive mother (Vera Farmiga) pieces it all together.

For those who’ve seen the gripping 2012 documentary, The Imposter (if you haven’t, watch it now!) the plot of Orphan: First Kill may seem a bit familiar to you. And, that’s because the sequel film was inspired by the story of the missing Texan boy who turned up out of thin air years later. Full of twists, turns, and a possible murder, the doc follows a French conman who pretended to be the family’s missing child for a full five months until a fingerprint analysis confirmed that he was, in fact, an imposter. Not seeming to have learned his lesson, after spending six years in a Texas prison, the then 30-year-old criminal would continue to fool families by pretending to be a slew of orphaned and missing boys across Europe.

RELATED: 8 Creepy Kid Killer Movies To See Before 'Orphan: First Kill'

In Orphan: First Kill, viewers will be shown the origin story of Esther as she impersonates a missing child. At first, Katie (Julia Stiles) and Richard Mauerova (Rossif Sutherland) are relieved to have found their daughter, but their relief soon turns to terror as they begin to witness the dark changes that have taken place in their beloved child.

If you’re looking for more information, including the full trailer for Orphan: First Kill, check out our comprehensive guide which will fill you in on everything you need to know. You can check out the brutal new teaser below and prepare to choose your platform of viewing when the film drops to Paramount+, in theaters, and on digital on August 19.