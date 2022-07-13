The first trailer for Orphan: First Kill has finally been revealed, showcasing the return of Isabelle Fuhrman as she reprises her role as the murderous young woman Leena Klammer.

First announced in February 2020, Orphan: First Kill is a prequel film to the 2009 horror film Orphan, which followed Fuhrman's character Esther, a child that is adopted by a grieving family that turns out to be a fully grown and bloodthirsty woman named Leena suffering from hypopituitarism, giving her the appearance of a child. The story of the upcoming prequel sees Leena escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travel to America, where she takes the name of Esther, impersonating the missing child of Katie Mauerova (Julia Stiles) and Richard Mauerova (Rossif Sutherland). When Katie starts to believe that Esther is not actually the pair's daughter, she and the murderous "child" come to odds with her would-be mother who is hellbent on defending her family at all costs.

The brand-new trailer opens with Esther (Fuhrman) reuniting with her family, including an overjoyed Katie (Stiles) who is thrilled to welcome her daughter back into their home. But things quickly descend into chaos as it becomes apparent that Esther isn't who she's pretending to be. This isn't the sweet little girl who went missing four years ago, this is someone with a thirst for killing who will stop at nothing to achieve her goals. But what exactly is her plan? The trailer delivers on Esther's sinister saccharine demeanor, giving way to bloodshed, violence, and a house set ablaze.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Orphan: First Kill': Isabelle Fuhrman Discusses the Challenges of Playing a 9-Year-Old

Orphan: First Kill is directed by William Brent Bell (The Devil Inside, The Boy), with a screenplay by David Coggeshall (The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia). The screenplay is based on a story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alex Mace, Johnson-McGoldrick having been the one who wrote the screenplay for the original film and Mace having come up with the story for the 2009 film. In addition to Fuhrman, Stilies, and Sutherland, The cast of Orphan: First Kill also features Matthew Finlan, Hiro Kanagawa, and Morgan Giraudet. The upcoming horror film is produced by Paramount Pictures.

Orphan: First Kill will arrive in theaters, on digital, and will be streaming on Paramount+ on August 19. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming horror film down below.