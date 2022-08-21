Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Orphan: First Kill.

Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to end all prequels, has no business being as good as it is.

When word first began to spread that there would be a film coming out that was set before the events of 2009’s original Orphan, the prevailing response was one of curiosity and trepidation. After all, this year has already shown us how revisiting familiar horror stories can be a disastrous undertaking. With every unimaginative attempt at turning contained stories into their own universes, it can be all too easy to get cynical about films that seek to go back to a narrative well that we thought had already run dry. We’ve seen formulaic retread after formulaic retread that don’t provide anything other than just going back through the motions we already know. Yet that is what makes Orphan: First Kill such a breath of fresh air. It is a film that tears apart all of its own rules to embrace a darker absurdity that is exactly what it needed to stand out. Getting into the full scope of why that is remains impossible to do without jumping in headfirst. Thus, be warned, this piece is going to spoil nearly everything that happens. If you haven’t seen it yet, best get on that and come back here once you have.

For much of the film’s beginning, it seems as though Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) is going to infiltrate a family just as she did before. Originally known as Leena, we see her break out of her confinement at the Saarne Institute in spectacular fashion, leaving a trail of bodies in her wake. She decides to take the identity of Esther after doing some Internet research about missing children, as one does, and determines this is the name of an American child she could plausibly impersonate. For those unaware of the reveal of the first film, she is not actually a child and is merely an adult woman pretending to be one. Fuhrman once again completely inhabits the role and is so creepily convincing that we believe this new family could buy the act. We see how the parents Tricia (Julia Stiles) and Allen (Rossif Sutherland) welcome her back with open arms while their son Gunnar (Matthew Finlan) mostly just keeps to himself. The only person that seems to be of concern to Esther is Detective Donnan (Hiro Kanagawa) who doesn’t buy that she is actually who she says is. Thus, she sets out to kill him in order to protect her secret. It is then, almost precisely an hour in, when all hell breaks loose.

As it turns out, Esther wasn’t as successful in her deception as she thought she was. Even as she succeeds in brutally dispatching Detective Donnan at his home, she has bigger problems to worry about. After stabbing him multiple times and kicking his gun away, she tells him that even her own mother doesn’t know who she really is. With his dying breath, Donnan says “she does.” Suddenly, he gets shot by his own gun. The camera then whips to the right to reveal to us and a stunned Esther that Tricia is there holding the still smoking weapon. The matriarch then fires four more shots to ensure the detective is dead. This is where the film goes from being run-of-the-mill to something all its own. With perfect comedic timing, Esther tries to slip back into being the harmless young girl by saying “Mommy” as if they both didn’t just unintentionally team up to kill a man. We then learn how Tricia has been covering up for her son for years as he was the one who actually murdered her real daughter. The "Esther is missing" charade was a story Tricia made up to protect her son. Stiles delivers this information in a delightful monologue that bemoans how cleaning up after her kids is “all I ever do anymore.” While she didn’t quite know who Esther was, Tricia decided to play along with it in order to create a new coverup for what had happened. She saw right through the whole charade from the very start and now wants to keep things as intact as possible.

There isn’t a moment of this where I wasn’t absolutely grinning from ear to ear. It feels downright bold, bizarre, and brilliant to completely throw everything out the window more than midway through your film. Even as it plays it a bit more straight than last year’s Malignant, which gets really wacky, this is the closest point of comparison we’ve yet to see this year. The way it so ruthlessly skewers the solid setup is honestly inspired in how downright devious and unexpected it all is. It doesn’t rest on its laurels either, instead beginning to really go off the rails in the final act. As we see the relationship between Esther and Tricia deteriorate even further, as was most certainly inevitable, the joy with which the film unravels is nothing short of spectacular. It then becomes a titanic power struggle that is as sinister as it is silly, full of the two taking increasingly creative shots at each other. While many horror films will be about characters learning of the impending threat, this one throws us right into the mix. It never takes itself too seriously, ensuring every twist and turn is appropriately anarchic. The recurring use of Jimmy Durante's "Glory Of Love" brings this all home, serving as a playful sonic wink.

One other moment that crystallizes this perfectly comes when Esther escapes from Tricia and Gunnar by stealing their car. She did so by pepper spraying her faux brother directly in the face, already a wild moment on its own, only for it to get more goofy from there. After catching her breath, Esther begins to let loose as she speeds down the road. She pumps up the radio to listen to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello, lights a cigarette, applies lipstick, and puts on sunglasses like she doesn’t have a care in the world. It is almost a throwaway gag, though it encapsulates the unhinged sensibility of the film so wonderfully. The word "camp" gets thrown around a lot, but it is hard to shake the feeling that this is what the film is best at. It isn’t all that particularly scary, instead eschewing frights to be more funny. For the last thirty minutes, there isn’t a dull moment as things just keep escalating to an explosive conclusion. This all takes what could have been a tepid retread and sends into the stratosphere. It makes it stand alone as not just one of the better prequels of recent memory, but one of the most chaotic horror releases of the year. It offers a bonkers blueprint on how more of these films can and should reinvent themselves as raucous rides that rip free of anything we expect for them.