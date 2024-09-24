Director Jaume Collet-Serra broke into the world of big-budget tent-poles with Jungle Cruise and Black Adam — both movies sadly didn’t do very well, either critically or commercially — but around a decade ago, he was cooking in the world of B-movies, and announcing his candidacy for the post vacated by M. Night Shyamalan. Among his best-regarded films of that era is the horror-thriller Orphan — a movie with a twist so memorable that even Shyamalan would’ve been proud. A decade and a half after its debut, the movie is set to land on the Peacock streaming service beginning next month.

The film stars Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard in the central roles of a grieving couple who adopt Esther, a mysterious nine-year-old girl, after the death of their unborn child. Played by Isabelle Fuhrman, the titular orphan quickly begins displaying strange behavior in the couple’s home, disrupting the peace and seemingly targeting their other children. The couple’s oldest child begins suspecting that something is amiss, as does Farmiga’s character, Kate. Tensions rise as Esther’s odd behavior takes a sinister turn.

Orphan opened to mixed reviews in the summer of 2009 — the movie holds a “rotten” 59% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but it proved to be a box office hit. Produced on a reported budget of $20 million, Orphan concluded its run with nearly $80 million worldwide. Since then, it has developed a bit of a cult following. The ever-increasing fandom for the film prompted the production of a follow-up a couple of years ago. Titled Orphan: First Kill, the movie featured Fuhrman reprising her role as Esther. The prequel film was released in select theaters and on the Paramount+ streaming service, grossing nearly $45 million globally.

Collet-Serra Is Returning to Schlock Soon!

Orphan had its share of supporters even after its original release. The legendary critic Roger Ebert awarded it a near-perfect three-and-a-half stars out of four, and described it as “a shamelessly effective horror film based on the most diabolical of movie malefactors, a child.” Collet-Serra capitalized on the film’s success with a streak of modest hits with the then-recently minted action star Liam Neeson. Together, they delivered films such as Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, and The Commuter. He also directed the well-received Blake Lively shark movie, The Shallows.

After the notorious failure of Black Adam, Collet-Serra will return to his genre roots with the thriller Carry-On, which will be released on Netflix in December. Next year, he will release the Blumhouse horror-thriller The Woman in the Yard. You can watch Orphan on Peacock from October 1, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.