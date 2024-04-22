The Big Picture Dulé Hill and Sarayu Blue join the cast of the upcoming Orphan TV series.

Unexpected twists are expected as the series delves into the legal case that also inspired the Orphan horror movies.

Show creator Katie Robbins, known for her work on The Last Tycoon, is set to bring her storytelling expertise to Hulu with this gripping new series.

The upcoming Orphan television series gets one step closer to becoming a reality, with Deadline reporting that both Dulé Hill and Sarayu Blue have joined the cast of the upcoming project. Hill will step into the shoes of Brandon Drysdale, the detective responsible for keeping an eye on the criminal accusations made against the Barnett family. Blue has been cast to play Valika, the parent of one of the kids seen in the daycare center featured in the upcoming story. It remains to be seen how involved the new characters get in what promises to be a thrilling mystery in the series created by Katie Robbins, who also serves as writer and showrunner for the upcoming title.

Before being cast in the Orphan television series, Hill is best known for his roles in Psych and The West Wing. The performer was also seen as Alex Williams in the final seasons of Suits, the legal drama that has found new life by becoming a part of Netflix's catalog. When it comes to what Blue has been doing in the past couple of years, the actress stepped into the role of Hilary Starr in Expats. The miniseries that follows Margaret Woo (Nicole Kidman) and the tragedies that haunt her.

The plot of the new Orphan television series will follow a story based on a real-life legal case concerning Michael (Mark Duplass) and Kristine Barnett (Ellen Pompeo), who adopted a girl who lived with a case of dwarfism. As they attempted to live their life as a regular family, they began to realize that the girl they adopted might not have been who she claimed to be. The project is currently being developed at Hulu, where it will air once the series is completed.

Who is Behind the New 'Orphan' Television Series

Close

Robbins has filled a variety of roles when it comes to the production of the Orphan television series, with the artist working as a writer and a showrunner for the upcoming story about the Barnett family. Robbins previously worked on The Last Tycoon, the show based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel of the same name. The writer's previous credits also include The Affair, the Showtime production that explored how extramarital relationships affected married couples. After gaining plenty of experience on television, Robbins is ready to bring the story of the Barnett family to Hulu, where viewers will be able to get another look at the controversial case. Pompeo will also serve as an executive producer.

A release date for the Orphan television series hasn't been set by Hulu. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.