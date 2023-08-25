The Big Picture Orson Welles intended to adapt the novel Dead Calm into a film, but faced numerous struggles and never completed the project.

The 1989 film adaptation of Dead Calm took a different approach to the source material but still became a quiet success.

Dead Calm is a tense and thrilling movie with impressive cinematography, stunning performances, and a haunting musical score.

Orson Welles is considered one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. His first foray onto the screen, Citizen Kane, is still hailed among the greatest movies ever made, and his radio play of War of the Worlds remains infamous for its impact. He was prolific and passionate and put his whole being into whatever project he picked up. When author Charles Williams published a thriller novel titled Dead Calm in 1963, Welles was so struck by it that he immediately bought the film rights, intent on bringing this story of suspense on the high seas to the big screen. Sadly, this never ended up happening. What did happen was a somewhat different take on the source material, courtesy of director Phillip Noyce, which was released in 1989. With the legacy of such a famous auteur’s struggle behind it, Dead Calm had a lot to live up to, and though it probably wasn’t what Welles had envisioned, it turned out to be a quiet success.

What Is Orson Welles' Connection to 'Dead Calm'?

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Dead Calm, as written by Charles Williams, is the story of a newlywed couple, the Ingrams, who are honeymooning on a yacht, when they rescue a man in a dinghy who claims to be the only survivor of a tragic accident on his own boat. It turns out, however, that the tragedy was not so accidental, and this castaway is nowhere near as innocent as he seems. It appears Orson Welles had intended to adapt the material quite directly under the title The Deep, with Michael Bryant and Oja Kodar set to play the Ingrams, but, as chronicled by the brilliant Wellesnet, his attempts to get the movie made were a struggle. Having bought the film rights in 1963, there were a good three or four years between securing them and actually making it to set, and when that finally happened, he encountered all sorts of issues, from financing and inclement weather on the open ocean to tensions between the cast and botched effects sequences.

Ray Kelly of Wellesnet details the torturous production process, which staggered on sporadically off the Dalmatian coast of Yugoslavia between 1967 and 1969. Although the cast and crew were mainly in good spirits and excited about the project, which was in fact near completion, nothing seemed to be going right. By 1973, the death of one of the lead actors coupled with Welles’ waned interest all but sealed the fate of The Deep, and that was the end of that. It was never finished, and the original negative was lost, and all that remains are two partially restored but incomplete work prints, kept under lock and key by the Munich Film Museum. It doesn’t appear to have been shown or released in any form, but for a few clips and production stills here and there. Orson Welles would sadly die just a few years before the second, more successful, attempt at adapting Dead Calm was unleashed on the world.

What Is 'Dead Calm' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

1989’s Dead Calm takes the framework of Williams’ story and rearranges the dynamics a bit. Royal Australian Navy officer John Ingram (Sam Neill) and his wife Rae (Nicole Kidman) take to the ocean in an attempt to recover after the tragic loss of their young son. The opening sequence shows the incident, in which Rae is driving and the little boy unfastens his seatbelt, distracting his mother from the road and causing him to go headlong through the windshield. Rae is understandably distraught and traumatized by her part in their son’s death, and is now heavily medicated and struggling to cope. John, meanwhile, is trying to keep it all together and support his wife through this terrible ordeal. They are alone on the endless silent ocean, when Hughie Warriner (Billy Zane) approaches them in a paddleboat, claiming to have escaped his own sinking vessel, where his fellow passengers have all died of food poisoning. But something about Hughie’s story just doesn’t add up, so John goes to check out the nearby ship and find out what’s going on.

The prospect of John inspecting the boat for himself throws Hughie into a furious panic, and he knocks out Rae and commandeers the couple’s yacht before the husband can return, leaving him behind on a sinking ship ominously named Orpheus. The Ingrams spend much of the movie apart, each desperately clambering for their own ways to get out alive. John uses his navy know-how, common sense, and a hell of a lot of elbow grease in his perilous struggle to survive; meanwhile, Hughie takes a liking to Rae and she leverages her sexual appeal to her advantage. This is not to box her in as a victim of sexual aggression though: Rae is a formidable character, who quickly realizes that Hughie is mentally unstable, and picks up on his various cues to trick, restrain, and otherwise incapacitate him. She is also very handy, knowing her way around boats, firearms, machinery, and all manner of equipment that would render the average movie character utterly helpless. Between them, the Ingrams muster all their bravery, knowledge, and lucky guesses to reunite, and when they do, it is such a well-earned relief.

What Makes 'Dead Calm's Villain So Strong?

Image via Warner Bros.

Hughie is quite the enigma in this sort of movie. As written by Charles Williams, he was almost a Norman Bates type, the asexual manchild with a stunted psyche. While Billy Zane’s take on the character is far from asexual, he does have a youthful wonder and stubbornness to him somewhat reminiscent of the performance Vince Vaughn would later give as Norman Bates in the Psycho remake. Zane expresses a lot of Hughie’s mental state with his eyes, and we can never quite get a read on him. He is spontaneously aggressive in a desperate, bewildered sort of way, but in his downtime, he talks of having studied art and muses over Rae’s beauty. What is so great about this character is that he is never over-explained - if anything, he is deliberately under-explained so that the audience can see him the way the Ingrams do, as some random stranger whose character they know nothing of, so we are all just working with what he presents of himself.

When John manages to get the power back on onboard the Orpheus, home movies start running which show snippets of Hughie’s trip before the deaths and the ship being wrecked, and even these don’t spell anything out. They simply offer realistic glimpses into his interactions with other people, and leave you to deduce what sort of a man he is, what led to the great Orpheus massacre, and what he will do now he has Rae trapped. Finding videos is by now a well-worn cliché that serves to fill narrative gaps in movies, but it works so organically here. John doesn’t find tapes and stick them in the machine, he simply gets the power going and the videos pick up where they left off (evidently Hughie had been watching them when the power failed), and because he has his survival to think of, he simply lets them carry on playing in the background. The camera never draws too much attention to them. This is one of a number of little touches that in different hands can and often do smack you in the face with foreshadowing, but here come off as natural, and in that sense, very clever as directorial choices.

'Dead Calm' Is Pure Tension

Image via Warner Bros.

Dead Calm is an absolute nail-biter of a movie. It dives straight in, never wasting a second of screen time, and by the 25-minute mark, a full-on murder spree has been exposed, and the stakes established. So arduous and brave are John and Rae’s respective struggles for survival, and so relentless and terrifyingly unhinged is Hughie, that it all makes for a suffocatingly tense experience. As described here, it sounds like an action movie, and there is most definitely a lot of impressive action, with some stunning camera work and stunts. But what differentiates the movie is the use of space and silence. Apart from the beginning and the end, John has very little dialog, and between Rae and Hughie, there are long stretches of silence while they size each other up, hide, sneak, or lie. It is all about the atmosphere built between the characters and their surroundings, and this is where cinematography and production design come into play.

The end credits reveal the movie was shot on location in the Whitsunday Passage of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, on board a real yacht named the Sea Vogel. So working on the ocean with a real boat as their set, the crew had quite the task on their hands. Exterior shots use a lot of wide angles to convey the vastness of the space around them, emphasizing how alone these people are in the middle of nowhere. Then the interior shots play around with tight angles, shooting from upper corners downwards, or upwards from the floor. Many of the actors’ scenes are close-ups with a focus on their faces, reactions, and emotions. This juxtaposition of claustrophobia inside and agoraphobia outside makes for an imposing environment: even if they manage to escape the cramped confines of the yachts, what are they running to?

'Dead Calm's Cinematography and Music Are Perfect

Image via Warner Bros.

With Dead Calm's use of space comes creative and at times hair-raising cinematography and stunts. All filmed on the open ocean with moving boats, the usual marks and timings inherent in filmmaking are much less controllable, which makes the stunts and camerawork all the more remarkable. There are shots that swing from one side of the yacht, round the front, and to the other side while the vessel is in motion; in later sequences, choppy waters throw everybody around. There is a constant swaying motion. There’s an amazing shot in which John is racing in a dinghy towards the yacht and tries to jump for it. Ian Jones deserves a big shoutout for covering the underwater, aerial, and Steadicam operation with fierce tenacity. Dead Calm becomes a real heartstopper between this taut cinematography, brilliant use of the space, and Phillip Noyce’s razor-sharp direction.

One couldn’t discuss the movie without praising the wonderfully atmospheric music by Graeme Revell. His compositions are confined mostly to tense action sequences and focus on wordless vocalization, heavy drumbeat, and, human breathing. Much of the score features a person hyperventilating rhythmically with the percussion. It is such an inventive choice that conjures the very human panic of the situation. This was Revell’s first film composition credit, and he went on to score many big movies of all genres, from The Craft and Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: The Movie to other nautical thrillers like Open Water and Shark Night 3D.

Neill, Kidman, and Zane bring their A-game to Deep Calm. With such constant focus on their faces with closeups, they have nowhere to hide. Kidman in particular, being just 21 at the time, shows remarkable emotional range and depth as this grief-stricken woman torn between hysteria and survival instinct. There is so much going on in the character’s head, so many conflicting emotions and a need for control, that Kidman manages to convey without words. It’s a stunning performance that rightly catapulted her career and helped make her into the star we know today. It may look like a small-scale affair on paper, but this movie is a tour de force for everybody involved, from its trifecta of future big names to director, composer, and cinematographers. It’s a movie anybody would be proud to have on their resume.