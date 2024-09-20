Actor-writer-director Orson Welles was one of cinema's greatest polymaths. A true trailblazer, he pushed the boundaries of his time and broke the ground upon which later masterpieces would be built. In particular, his innovative visual techniques, non-linear storytelling, and bravura performances feel far more modern than the work of most of his contemporaries. For this reason, a lot of his movies remain accessible to modern audiences.

The best of the director's films are frequently among the greatest movies ever made, and for good reason. His feature debut Citizen Kane greatly expanded cinema's possibilities, earning it a reputation as perhaps the most influential movie of all time. He followed it up with a string of ambitious projects like The Magnificent Ambersons and Touch of Evil, cementing his status as a master storyteller. Not all of Welles' films succeed, of course, but even his failed experiments tend to be intriguing. With this in mind, and excluding his making-ofs and unfinished projects, here are all his directorial efforts, ranked

13 'The Other Side of the Wind' (2018)

Starring Orson Welles, Peter Bogdanovich, John Huston

Utilizing a film within a film narrative, The Other Side of the Wind follows the last day in the life of Jake Hannaford, an aging Hollywood director, as he is about to screen his most recent unfinished film project. The movie features both black and white and color film with themes of the fleeting Classic Hollywood era ending at the end of the 1960s.



After 48 years in development, The Other Side of the Wind was released posthumously in 2018. Welles began shooting in 1970, which continued on and off until 1976. Throughout the 70s and 80s, Welles tried to shoot and edit the project, but he faced multiple financial and legal troubles while working. After he died in 1985, many attempts to continue the project were made, but it went unfinished until 2014. Peter Bogdanovich and Frank Marshal oversaw the completion of the project, and it was finally released in 2018.

12 'The Immortal Story' (1968)

Starring: Orson Welles, Jeanne Moreau, Roger Coggio, Norman Eshley