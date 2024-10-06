Although their run only lasted from 1968 to 1972, BBS Productions played a crucial role in mainstreaming the counterculture for moviegoers. An independent offshoot of Columbia Pictures, BBS — named for founders Bert Schneider, Bob Rafelson, and Stephen Blauner — was a breeding ground for the burgeoning New Hollywood, producing their films at low costs and raking in big bucks from young audiences hungry for something that reflected their reality. In between their successes Easy Rider, Five Easy Pieces (directed by Rafelson), and The Last Picture Show, the company also released smaller, more experimental features like 1971's A Safe Place. Bringing together BBS's favorite leading man, Jack Nicholson, with classic Hollywood's most misunderstood auteur, Orson Welles, it offers a fascinating glimpse into what movies were able to get away with at major studios in the 1970s, which, sadly, hasn't been seen since.

What Is 'A Safe Place' About?

Tuesday Weld stars as Noah, a young woman suffering from an identity crisis. She's caught between two different men: nice guy Fred (Philip Proctor) and bad boy Mitch (Nicholson). But dueling boyfriends are the least of her problems, as she seems to be at war with dueling personalities. Through flashbacks, we discover that Noah was actually named Susan as a child, until she encountered a magician (Welles in a winking nod to his lifelong obsession with illusion) in Central Park. Among his bag of tricks was Noah's ark, hence the name change. Alone in her New York apartment, Noah retreats to this memory and many others from her childhood, hoping to find a safe place she can escape to. Henry Jaglom places us in her state of mind by cutting back and forth between the past and the present without ever really telling which is which. By the end, Noah/Susan can no longer tell the difference between reality and her memories, leading to tragic results.

A Safe Place was the directorial debut of Henry Jaglom, who was a maverick even by '70s standards. A former actor turned filmmaker, he never achieved the mainstream success of his peers, nor did he chase it. Taking his inspiration from Federico Fellini's 8½, Jaglom eschewed conventional narrative tropes for more surreal, internal stories, often centered on women. Even though audiences at the time were growing accustomed to more adventurous forms of storytelling, Jaglom's decidedly abstract style was almost too radical for some. According to Criterion (cited above), "It drew walkouts, boos, and fervently defensive partisan applause" after premiering at the New York Film Festival. Seen today, however, it's a fascinating cult object from its era, a reflection not just of what was affecting young women at the time, but of how rapidly the movie business was changing.

'A Safe Place' Examines the Psychological Downfall of a Troubled Young Woman

The early 1970s were a rife time for stories about the fragile female psyche. Movies like Jerry Schatzberg's Puzzle of a Downfall Child, Frank Perry's Diary of a Mad Housewife, and Robert Altman's Images center on women who live seemingly ideal lives yet are deeply disturbed. While this is perhaps no different from, say, 1957's The Three Faces of Eve, these films drew influence from the fractured, reflexive filmmaking techniques happening overseas. They also took full advantage of newfound freedoms concerning how graphically and realistically Hollywood could portray sex, drug use, and mental illness. But perhaps most profoundly, these movies came out at a time when the Women's Liberation Movement was in full swing, which makes it all the more surprising that, for the most part, they were all directed by men.

In A Safe Place, Noah — or Susan — is a product of the '60s, a baby boomer who came of age during the Free Love era. She's a member of the sex, drugs, and rock and roll generation, freely partaking in all three. Yet she's also in a state of arrested development and is afraid to grow up and face the realities of the changing world. In a weird way, she's almost representative of her parent's generation, seeing how she frequently wants to retreat into a past where things felt less complicated. Although the '70s were a time of great creativity and expression, they were also one of tremendous upheaval. Noah/Susan fully embraces the flower child lifestyle, but she also seems weirdly frightened by it. This dynamic plays out in her relationships with the magician and with Mitch: one represents a return to a more innocent time, while the other embodies the dangers of growing up.

'A Safe Place' Is a Quintessential 1970s Movie

It's hard to imagine a time other than the early 1970s when a major studio would release a film as weird and esoteric as A Safe Place. No longer in touch with audience tastes, aging movie moguls turned the keys to the kingdom over to the next generation, kick-starting an artistic renaissance the likes of which hasn't been seen since. The success of blockbusters like Jaws and Star Wars returned control to the studios, and smaller, more challenging stories were relegated to the independent film industry. One can imagine a scenario today in which A Safe Place is produced on a micro-budget and released straight to streaming, if at all. It's therefore a fascinating snapshot of the time in which it was produced, even more so because it brought together one of the major cautionary tales of the old Hollywood and one of the rising stars of the new.

By the time the 1970s rolled along, Welles had been all but exiled from the movie industry, having lost control of nearly every film he directed after experiencing an unparalleled level of freedom on Citizen Kane. The Magnificent Ambersons and Touch of Evil had been chopped to bits by the studios, and he was relegated to piecing together funding for his projects in Europe. In hindsight, he started making movies at the wrong time, because the nonlinear, downbeat storytelling of Kane would've been right at home in the New Hollywood. Yet one could also say that the New Hollywood wouldn't have existed without him, since his highly experimental filmmaking style showed what was possible when a director was given real artistic freedom. His appearance in A Safe Place feels almost like a tribute to his influence (in addition to being a favor to his lifelong friend Jaglom).

Nicholson, meanwhile, had been slumming in Roger Corman movies before becoming BBS's prized mascot with his breakout role in Easy Rider. Aside from The Last Picture Show, there wasn't a single film the company produced that didn't have his involvement, including The Monkees comedy Head, which he co-wrote with Rafelson, and his directorial debut, Drive, He Said. In movies like Five Easy Pieces, Nicholson embodied the angry young man of the 1970s, rebellious and wild yet imbued with a gentler side that was at odds with traditional masculinity. Unlike the more polished performance styles of the old Hollywood, there was a spontaneity to Nicholson, a feeling that you could never fully predict what he was going to do in a scene. In that way, his performance style more closely resembled real life. A sense of reality was what defined BBS Productions, even in a movie as weird and esoteric as A Safe Place.

