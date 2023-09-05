Orson Welles never comfortably fit in Hollywood. His debut feature, Citizen Kane, may well hold the distinction as the most acclaimed film ever made, but its success did little to deter the onslaught of problems that would plague much of his subsequent career. The Magnificent Ambersons, The Lady from Shanghai, and Touch of Evil (to name but a few) were all re-edited against his wishes, and while recreations approximating Welles’ vision have emerged for some of these examples, many exist only as crude imitations of their intended form. That The Magnificent Ambersons is still regarded as a masterpiece even in this state is a testament to his prowess as a filmmaker (while also bolstering his reputation as Hollywood’s most revered maverick), but unfortunately the same cannot be said about the project that Welles himself described as the “biggest disaster” of his career: Mr. Arkadin.

Also known in Europe as Confidential Report, the film was supposed to be Welles’ return to commercially orientated noir cinema following two successive Shakespeare adaptations, but conflicts with his producer, Louis Dolivet, ensured that the outcome was quite the opposite. Dolivet – initially one of Welles’ most passionate defenders – became increasingly infuriated by his brand of auteur filmmaking, and after Welles failed to deliver a watchable cut, Dolivet banned him from the editing room and oversaw the final cuts himself (while also suing Welles for failing to complete his job, because kicking a man while he’s down is always a good idea). That there are upwards of nine separate versions of Mr. Arkadin in circulation (none of which gained Welles’ approval) tells you how disastrous things got. The result is the most enigmatic movie of Orson Welles’ career – one that has seen more than a few theorists donning their trench coats and fedoras and delving into its shadowy past in a bid to undercover its secrets. Mr. Arkadin is rarely considered one of the director’s finest accomplishments, but in another lifetime, perhaps things could have been different.

What Is Orson Welles' ‘Mr. Arkadin’ About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Even without the behind-the-scenes tribulations, Mr. Arkadin was always going to be a strange one. The film recounts the odyssey of Guy Van Stratten (Robert Arden), a smuggler operating out of Naples who finds himself drawn into a sinister world of dishonesty and deception thanks to the dying words of a murdered stranger one lonesome night (a premise not unlike most noirs, but why mess with a perfect formula). At the center of this web is Gregory Arkadin (Welles), an oligarch of mysterious origin whose inflated levels of wealth and power are almost enough to topple his bombastic personality. Arkadin claims to have no memory of his life prior to 1927, and after realizing that his would-be adversary could also be a tremendous ally, enlists Stratten to unearth how he became the man he is. Persuaded by a growing romantic interest in Arkadin’s daughter, Raina (Paola Mori), Stratten agrees to his terms, and promptly begins an investigation through a twisted version of Europe ripped straight from the pages of a fable. And given that this is a noir film, you can be sure that there are a few unexpected developments along the way.

When it comes to noirs, Orson Welles is one of the most skilled artists. Indeed, given how inherently cinematic the entire genre is, it’s no surprise that an equally impressionist director would dedicate much of his career to leaving an unmistakable mark on it. In this respect, Mr. Arkadin continues the work left by The Stranger and The Lady from Shanghai admirably. Although it’s hard to judge Mr. Arkadin as a finished product due to Welles never completing a cut he deemed satisfactory, even in this butchered contour, flickers of genius echo across the celluloid. Few directors have matched his seemingly innate ability to transform even mundane scenes into images overflowing with visual gratification, and fewer writers have rivaled his signature monologues that straddle the line between profound and parodic with pinpoint accuracy (the standout here involving a frog and a scorpion). Unlike his other stereotypically American noirs, Mr. Arkadin opts for a tone inspired by European culture, giving the film a personality closer to that of The Third Man – a fitting comparison given Welles’ appearance in it as Harry Lime, in what is widely considered one of his strongest acting performances.

But The Third Man requires more than a cursory reference when discussing Mr. Arkadin. As it turns out, the film’s origins can be traced to a radio spin-off of The Third Man entitled The Adventures of Harry Lime. The show – which saw Welles reprising his role as Lime – was a hit with listeners during its run, although Welles frequently expressed his displeasure at the quality of the scripts. After persuading a producer that he could do a better job than the official writers, Welles set about assembling countless scripts in just a few days, one of which aired on April 11, 1952, under the name "Man of Mystery." Plot-wise, it’s virtually identical to Mr. Arkadin – in fact, it even features the titular character. “I realized that the gimmick was super” as he later explained during a conversation with critic and director Peter Bogdanovich, and Welles wasted little time turning it into an original film. In hindsight, something easier said than done.

Orson Welles Lost Control of the Movie While Editing

Image via Warner Bros.

Above anything else, there was one question that drove a wedge between Welles and Dolivet: how do you edit Mr. Arkadin? Welles championed a nonlinear style akin to Citizen Kane that would have entangled the audience in a mosaic of memories and mementos as if they too were pawns in Arkadin’s game, while Dolivet favored a straightforward approach that would have improved its box office chances. Given that Mr. Arkadin had been intended to restore Welles’ reputation following years of misfortune (his last picture, Othello, still hadn’t made its way to America despite competing at Cannes three years earlier), playing it safe would have been a perfectly sensible approach. But Welles was an artist who refused to make anything less than a masterpiece, and in doing so, decided his film’s fate. Dolivet afforded him eight months of leeway during post-production, but with Welles editing at a rate of two minutes a week and making no effort to meet his deadlines, it was clear things couldn’t go on.

And so they didn’t. After missing a submission date of Christmas 1954, Welles was barred from having any involvement in the editing, with Dolivet taking it upon himself to oversee the final version. Welles’ editor, Renzo Lucidi (with whom he had enjoyed a more pleasant collaboration on Othello), retained his position and was regularly fed notes by his former director on how to salvage the film. However, as with the last time Welles found himself trying to edit a film via back-alley instructions during the infamous final months of The Magnificent Ambersons’ production, it was all for naught. Once Lucidi completed his work, Dolivet ordered that Mr. Arkadin be overhauled from scratch – removing the flashback structure entirely (bar the opening scene) for a simple A-to-B narrative. To add insult to injury, Dolivet filed a $780,000 legal suit against Welles alleging that his toxic behavior (which included “drinking excessively on and off the set”) was to blame for the film’s stalled production. Welles responded to these claims in his typically loquacious way (“blunderbuss, catch-all phraseology, naked generalizations, unsupported inferences and patent irrelevancies”), and while the charges were dropped before his guilt could be determined, Dolivet’s message had been received loud and clear.

Throughout the succeeding few years, various versions of Mr. Arkadin would make their way to theaters, each slightly different, and each adding yet more twists to the tale. The knowledge that Welles had been forced out was not universally known during this period (although his absence at the Paris premiere should have raised some red flags), leaving critics to take the film at face value. Reactions varied wildly. The muted reaction of the British press stood in firm opposition to the ravings bestowed upon it by the esteemed writers of Cahiers du Cinéma in France (who would quickly rank it as amongst the twelve greatest films ever made), but to Welles, it was all white noise. Mr. Arkadin – a film he would describe as “the best popular story I ever thought up” – had been torn from his hands at the last possible hurdle, leaving him once again with a misshapen lump of cinema that would never cross over to greatness. “It's as if they'd kidnapped my child,” as he explained in an interview with L'Avant-scène cinéma years later – a sentiment any artist could sympathize with.

Orson Welles' ‘Mr. Arkadin’ Is a Flawed, Yet Interesting Watch

Image via Warner Bros.

In the decades since Mr. Arkadin’s release, Welles’ cut has become something of a minor legend in cinephile landscapes. It’s unlikely to become anything more (that Welles fanatics are still obsessed with rediscovering his original print of The Magnificent Ambersons means there’s little time for two global hunts for lost films) but that hadn’t stopped it from attracting a modicum of enlightening analytical work. An essay by the historian Jonathan Rosenbaum referenced above in 1992 that investigated seven identifiable versions of Mr. Arkadin (five different edits alongside two unfilmed drafts of its story) helped to persuade critics as to the film’s importance within Welles’ filmography, and it is now regarded as the embodiment of his career-long struggle for creative control. A version by the Criterion Collection emerged in 2006 that advertised itself as the “best guess” at what Welles’ cut would have looked like, but as Welles was never permitted to finish said cut, it can only be watched as a tantalizing oddity. And all this is without even mentioning the novel – the same novel that, despite crediting Welles as its author, he claims to have never read (evidence suggests that it was written by translator Maurice Bessy instead). For a story that never got finished, there sure are enough versions to choose from.

It's a shame that the worst version is also the version in the public domain, but even in this rudimentary form, Mr. Arkadin is not without merit. True, you do have to spend all of it daydreaming that you’re watching a different film, but in doing so, you can learn a great deal about cinema. Editing is the most important part of a film, and watching Mr. Arkadin in a way ill-suited to its framework – a richness of personality slimmed down for the mundanity of a weekday matinee – makes that abundantly clear. Imagine how lesser of an experience Citizen Kane would have been had Charles Foster Kane’s dying gasp of “Rosebud” been the last thing we saw of him, not the first. Welles understood that a film was made in the editing room, and after witnessing his mastery of this particular craft in his other films, it pains one to know that Mr. Arkadin was never allowed to flourish.