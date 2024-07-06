The Big Picture Orson Welles' Mr. Arkadin faced extensive editorial issues and multiple versions due to disagreements between Welles and producer Louis Dolivet.

The film's complicated history includes three radio plays, three different editions in the Criterion Collection, and a public domain edition.

Watching all three Criterion editions offers a fascinating look into Welles' creative process and the difficulties he faced in bringing his vision to the screen.

Perhaps no other director is as famous for having his films cut to shreds as Orson Welles. After Citizen Kane, the onetime wunderkind rarely got the opportunity to make a movie without studio interference, and several were taken away from him in the editing room and released in versions that differed greatly from his preferred one. The effects of that meddling have perhaps never been felt more than in Welles' 1955 mystery Mr. Arkadin, also known as Confidential Report.

The editorial history of Mr. Arkadin is as complicated and confusing as the film itself. As detailed in an extensive 1992 essay written by Jonathan Rosenbaum, there are several versions in existence, with even more popping up in the years since the piece's publication (there were seven Arkadins at the time of publication, now there are nine). Whereas the similarly tampered with Touch of Evil, Macbeth, and The Magnificent Ambersons have something closely resembling definitive cuts (as much as one can exist for Ambersons), no such cut of Mr. Arkadin exists, leading many cinephiles to wonder which of the many editions they should watch. No matter what version you see, Mr. Arkadin is essential viewing, an underrated gem in the Welles cannon even in its mutilated state.

What Is Orson Welles' 'Mr. Arkadin' About?

After witnessing a murder in Naples, American smuggler Guy Van Stratten (Robert Arden) and his girlfriend, Mily (Patricia Medina), track down a mysterious Russian oligarch known as Gregory Arkadin (Welles). Hoping to blackmail Arkadin with information gained from the murder victim, Guy instead gets hired by him to investigate his past prior to 1927, of which he claims to have no memory. Guy takes the job, not just because he wants the money, but because he's fallen in love with Arkadin's daughter, Raina (Paola Mori). After traveling around the globe and meeting a variety of eccentrics, Guy learns that, prior to 1927, Arkadin was involved in human trafficking in Warsaw. In his desperation to keep this information from Raina, Arkadin is killing off everyone Guy has spoken with, putting a target on his back.

As detailed in Rosenbaum's essay, the editorial issues with Mr. Arkadin stemmed from arguments between Welles and producer Louis Dolivet, which put a permanent strain on their friendship. In short, Welles favored a flashback narrative, with Guy desperately trying to get former Arkadin associate Jakob Zouk (Akim Tamiroff) to safety in order to save his own life, telling Zouk the story of his investigation up to that point. Dolivet, meanwhile, preferred a more linear storytelling approach that eschewed flashbacks in favor of more voice-over narration by Guy. Dolivet grew increasingly frustrated as Welles dragged his feet in delivering a cut, and when he missed a crucial Christmas 1954 deadline, the producer barred him from the editing room, with the director trying to sneak notes to his editor, Renzo Lucidi, from behind the scenes. Things got worse when Dolivet filed a lawsuit against Welles for unprofessional behavior he claimed delayed the production, including constant drunkenness (the charges were later dropped).

The Nine Different Versions of 'Mr. Arkadin' Add to the Confusion

The various iterations of Arkadin in circulation are enough to make your head spin, with a few more popping up after Rosenbaum published his essay. Prior to filming, there were three radio plays called The Lives of Harry Lime, with Welles reprising his famous character from Carol Reed's The Third Man. These three episodes, entitled "Man of Mystery," "Murder on the Riviera," and "Greek Meets Greek," all contain plot elements that appear in Arkadin. Welles assembled these pieces into a screenplay titled "Masquerade," which would eventually become Mr. Arkadin. As Rosebnaum notes, the original script contained none of the flashbacks that Welles put in his cut.

Then there are the many editions of the film itself, three of which were assembled by the Criterion Collection for a box set coined The Complete Mr. Arkadin. There's the "Corinth Version," discovered by Welles friend and biographer Peter Bogdanovich in 1961 and released through Corinth Films, long thought to be the director's preferred cut; the European version, entitled Confidential Report, which was assembled by Dolivet and cuts out all the flashbacks (save for the first one) and includes footage not seen in other cuts; and the "Comprehensive Version," put together for the Criterion release in 2006, which is a sort of "best guess" iteration that closely follows Welles' notes and incorporates as much footage as possible.

As if that weren't enough, there's also a public domain edition that Rosenbaum calls "the least satisfactory version" due to its "clumsily truncated" editing; two Spanish-language versions that were filmed concurrently with the English-language ones and feature some different actors; and a novelization released after the film that was long thought to be written by Welles, who denied authoring it. In fact, Welles refused authorship of any existing versions of the film. "The film was snatched from my hands more brutally than one has ever snatched a film from anyone," the director said in an interview with Cahiers du Cinema. "That is the real disaster of my life, that one," he added. "There's your flawed masterpiece. It's Mr. Arkadin. I hate to think about it."

Which Version of 'Mr. Arkadin' Should You Watch?

While the public domain and Spanish-language versions have fallen largely out of circulation, the three released on the Criterion edition represent a fascinating look into Welles' creative process, and the difficulties he faced throughout his career in bringing his vision to the screen. Watching the Corinth, Confidential Report, and Comprehensive versions back-to-back-to-back is an almost dreamlike experience, as each differs ever so slightly enough to feel as if you're watching a completely different movie. An eerie sense of déjà vu creeps in as familiar characters and plot lines reappear, making you feel as if you've been here before. In that way, the viewing experience almost mimics that of the lead character, whose head is constantly spinning as he learns more about his puzzling benefactor.

Perhaps no one has made the case for watching all three editions better than Christopher Nolan, who picked Mr. Arkadin as one of his Top 10 Criterion releases. "No one could make much of a case for Welles’ abortive movie overall," Nolan wrote, "but the heartbreaking glimpses of the great man’s genius preserved here are the most compelling argument for the value of Criterion’s dedication to cinema." In spite of the meddling, Mr. Arkadin is undeniably Wellesian, featuring the expressionistic camerawork, eclectic cast of characters, and cynical worldview that would come to define his work. It's an essential chapter in the story of his filmography, a testament to his ability to leave his personal stamp on whatever movie he made, even if it didn't turn out the way he wanted it to.

