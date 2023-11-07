Renowned filmmaker Orson Welles is known for a plethora of incredible work, remaining one of the most influential movie directors of all time. Ever since his iconic directorial debut Citizen Kane — which endures one of the best movies ever made, according to the British Film Institute — Welles' skills were rightfully recognized. Even though he was one of the few filmmakers who entered Hollywood without experience, the star gathered impressive acclaim for his talents as an actor, writer, and filmmaker. Welles' incredible work often stands out due to the unique camera angles and nonlinear premises it features, which keep audiences invested.

There is no denying that the theatrical genius is known for his innovative vision in film, and understandably so. As such, curious enthusiasts may wonder what movies have inspired the visionary. Fortunately, the director has listed his favorite films during the early 1950s — hopefully, movie enthusiasts will enjoy these, too.

10 'Our Daily Bread' (1934)

Director: King Vidor

Directed by King Vidor, Our Daily Bread is a sequel to the filmmaker's silent classic The Crowd (1928). Resorting to the same characters but with different actors, this thought-provoking feature follows a young, impoverished couple during the Great Depression (Karen Morley and Tom Keene) as they combine their abilities with a group of down-on-their-luck workers and make a Gallafentian-style commune.

One of Oscar Welles favorite films, Our Daily Bread provides audiences with a social commentary on community and the importance of collective efforts, shedding a particular light on the Depression era. Vidor's film, which takes part in the list of movies Welles adored, makes for a simplistic but melodramatic viewing experience. It is certainly worth the watch, remaining a well-crafted piece of filmmaking even today.

9 'Stagecoach' (1939)

Director: John Ford

Featuring John Wayne in his breakthrough role, Stagecoach paved the way for several Western movies throughout the 1940s. It proved that the genre could still garner commercial success — thus, it has often been referred to as the first great Western (although it is technically not the best of its genre). Set in the 1880s, the film centers on a group of people abroad on an Overland stagecoach as they find their journey complicated while heading toward Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Even if slightly dated, John Ford's landmark film remains a classic, and Welles thought so, too. SimonCallow wrote in his biography that the Orson Welles saw Stagecoach 40 times before he made his most successful film, Citizen Kane (via BBC). "After dinner every night for about a month, I'd run Stagecoach, often with some different technician or department head from the studio, and ask questions. 'How was this done?' 'Why was this done?' It was like going to school," Welles said.

8 'The Grand Illusion' (1937)

Director: Jean Renoir

Directed by Jean Renoir, the humanistic Grand Illusion is regarded as one of the best war films of all time. It tells the story of two French soldiers (Jean Gabin and Pierre Fresnay) captured and imprisoned in a German P.O.W. camp. After attempting to escape several times, the two are sent to a fortress.

Renoir's pacifist masterwork is a fascinating and intelligently told French World War I movie that offers a sharp social commentary on all conflict and bloodshed. Equal parts entertaining, funny, and soul-shattering, the memorable 1937 film is among Welles' list of must-sees. When asked which are two of his favorite movies in an interview, the mastermind quickly mentioned The Grand Illusion off the top of his head.

7 'La femme du boulanger' (1938)

Director: Marcel Pagnol

Featuring a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this small-town satire by Marcel Pagnol illustrates the life of a baker named Aimable (Raimiu). When he moves to a new village in Provence, his beautiful wife (Ginette Leclerc) elopes with an attractive shepherd. As a result, the ridiculed Amiable shuts down his bakery. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the townspeople try to coax Aurelie into returning.

Based on the novel "Jean le Bleu" by JeanGiono, this witty comedy-drama features enough visual gags to steal some chuckles from audiences. It is no wonder why Welles liked this tragicomedy so much; on top of the moving performances it features, La femme du boulanger (which translates to "The Baker's Wife") is filled with lengthy, witty dialogue and provides audiences with an entertaining narrative. As such, it certainly makes for an enjoyable time in front of the screen.

6 'The Battleship Potemkin' (1925)

Director: Sergei Eisenstein

The Battleship Potemkin is among Sight and Sound’s poll of the greatest movies ever made, and understandably so. Making a big political statement, Sergei Eisenstein's silent picture remains one of the many masterpieces of the world cinema. It chronicles the struggles Russian sailors aboard the battleship Potemkin faced while mutinied against their oppressive commanders during the 1905 Revolution.

Not only was it a favorite of Welles, but also of Billy Wilder, Charlie Chaplin, and Michael Mann. While controversial due to the violence it depicts — essentially the massacre of civilians on the Odessa Steps — the Soviet film is undoubtedly a groundbreaker. Part of that concerns its radical visual composition techniques, including swift, non-linear editing. A specific sequence in the film, where Tsarist soldiers begin firing at a crowd of people on the Odessa steps, endures one of the most unforgettable and influential in film history.

5 'Shoeshine' (1946)

Director: Vittorio De Sica

Directed by legendary Italian filmmaker Vittorio De Sica, Shoeshine is one of the most famous examples of great films from the neorealist movement that took place between 1943 and 1950. Set in postwar Rome, the story follows two shoeshine boys determined to buy a horse. However, their involvement in a burglary ended up landing them in a juvenile prison. Unfortunately, the experience ultimately took a devastating toll on their friendship.

Like some other films mentioned, Shoeshine is a social protest. It is an essential in the genre and a genuine classic, making for a sensitive and moving watch on the topics it handles. Welles himself was understandably a big admirer of De Sica's film. "In handling a camera I feel that I have no peer. But what De Sica can do, I can’t do. I ran his Shoeshine again recently and the camera disappeared, the screen disappeared; it was just life," said the filmmaker.

4 'Nanoook of the North' (1922)

Directed by Robert Flaherty

Considered the first documentary film ever made (and one of the first, if not the first, films about human connection with nature), Nanoook of the North combines elements of documentary and docudrama/docufiction by telling the story of Nanook (Allakariallak) and his family, all of them Inuits living in the Arctic Circle.

Nanoook of the North is a bit controversial, especially given that some on-screen demeanor of indigenous people being fazed at the sight of modern inventions were recorded to fulfill a "stereotype" of indigenous behavior through a white person's eyes.Nevertheless, Welles would likely agree that Robert Flaherty's work is still undeniably groundbreaking, even if it feels a bit too slow-paced at times. Additionally, one of its most valuable assets is the glimpses of the Arctic landscape of the 1920s. It was a commercial success in the United States and internationally.

3 'Intolerance' (1916)

Director: D.W. Griffith

D.W. Griffith is known for his provocative work in The Birth of a Nation, a film that did not age well and arguably does not stand the test of time aside from technical innovation. Intolerance, though a bit less shocking, is also an ambitious project and one of the milestones and landmarks in cinematic history. It focuses on a young, impoverished woman who is separated from her husband and baby due to prejudice. In the meantime, it also reflects on other tales of intolerance.

Although a complicated film, Intoleranceis a groundbreaking, epic silent picture for its time, even if a box office bomb. "There is almost nothing in the entire vocabulary of cinema that you won't find in this film," remarked the filmmaker. "It is an immensely ambitious project to put all those stories together and make them work."

2 'Greed' (1924)

Director: Erich von Stroheim

As the title suggests, Erich von Stroheim's film is a thoughtful meditation on avarice and broke major ground for realism. It is based on the 1899 Frank Norris novel "McTeague" and revolves around the lives of three people ruined by destructive greed after a sudden lottery win.

While the complete version of Greedwas initially almost eight hours long, it was edited against the filmmaker's wishes to about two hours and a half. The shorter version, which is far more accessible, offers an engaging, ahead-of-its-time story and great performances. It is one of the most remarkable films of the 20s and a brilliant silent movie. Welles thought so, too — at least according to his list of favorite features.

1 'City Lights' (1931)

Director: Charlie Chaplin

Although the filmmaker had found the British comedian Charlie Chaplin supremely "arrogant" (via The Guardian), one of his favorite films of all time was actually the most iconic romantic film of the Golden Age. City Lights illustrates the misadventures of Chaplin's Tramp as he falls head over heels for a blind girl (Virginia Cherrill) and develops a bond with an alcoholic millionaire (Harry Myers).

Produced, directed by, and starring Chaplin, City Lights remains one of the greatest films of all time. Reflecting on true love, class, identity, and finding comedy in the face of tragedy, the 1931 feature is an extraordinary rom-com and, no doubt, the highest accomplishment of Chaplin's career. Welles called it his favorite movie and the renowned director StanleyKubricklisted it in his top five.

