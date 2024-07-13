The Big Picture Citizen Kane isn't Orson Welles' only masterpiece; his final film, The Other Side of the Wind, was vital to his career.

There’s almost a guarantee that anyone who has ever taken even the most rudimentary of classes on the history of cinema will be obligated to watch Citizen Kane at one point in their lives. Outside the fact that it's a far more entertaining film than most academics would lead young film fans to believe, Citizen Kane is fascinating as a window into the career of Orson Welles, who was only in his mid-20s when the film was released. While Citizen Kane remains one of the greatest films of all-time, it's hardly the only masterpiece that Welles ever made. In fact, Welles' final film, The Other Side of the Wind, wasn’t released until nearly five decades after it first began production.

It seems like every great director has a "film that got away" from them, but Welles had several ambitious projects that he was either unable to secure financing for or never completed during his lifetime. Between an adaptation of Heart of Darkness, a bold new take on Treasure Island, a Biblical epic about The Life of Christ, an adventurous spin on Don Quixote, and several other adaptations of classic novels, Welles’ unfinished projects are almost as interesting as the ones he actually completed. Sadly, working footage of most of these films does not exist in a capacity that they could ever be restored; however, Welles was able to shoot enough raw footage of The Other Side of the Wind that rumors of its release began to circulate since his death in 1985. Although it was long referred to as “The Holy Grail” of cinema, The Other Side of the Wind was finally released on Netflix after years of speculation.

Why Did Orson Welles Make 'The Other Side of the Wind'?

The Other Side of the Wind was intended to be Welles’ major comeback vehicle, as he never quite reached the same level of universal praise that he did during the initial acclaim for Citizen Kane. While his subsequent projects such as Chimes at Midnight and The Lady from Shanghai were rightfully heralded as the masterpieces that they were, Welles found himself in a financial predicament in the late 1960s due to the overblown budgets of his previous productions. However, Welles saw an opportunity in the “New Hollywood” wave that was affecting the industry, in which studios began investing in younger filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Brian De Palma. This suggested to Welles that his form of non-commercial filmmaking could once again be able to find an audience.

The Other Side of the Wind was intended to be a reflective film in which Welles could comment on the major changes that were occurring within the industry. The story centered around the reclusive Hollywood filmmaker Jake Hannaford, played by Academy Award-winning director John Huston. Hannaford intends to draw attention to his upcoming project, which has yet to be completed, by bringing in an audience of his close friends and collaborators to a private screening. It is somewhat obvious to compare the character of Hannaford to both Huston and Welles himself. However, he was also inspired by Ernest Hemingway, whose suicide in 1961 kicked off Welles’ writing process, according to Clinton Heylin's biography of Welles.

The production of The Other Side of the Wind was particularly difficult because of the immersive and genre-bending techniques that Welles utilized to blur the line between fantasy and reality. The film was shot in a quasi-documentarian style, but also included an extensive segment involving Oja Kodar that took place in the "film within a film." Welles was clearly interested in exploring the personal relationship that directors have with their finished projects; in addition to Huston, he cast directors such as Peter Bogdanovich, Dennis Hopper, Curtis Harrington, and Gary Graver in supporting roles. Bogdanovich himself stated that despite the difficulties in production, he wanted to work with Welles because the film was "so innovative and different from anything he had done before."

Why Did It Take So Long for 'The Other Side of the Wind' To Be Released?

Initial production of The Other Side of the Wind began in 1971, and primarily focused on the “film within a film” segment and expository scenes with Huston. However, the production was shut down shortly thereafter due to a determination by the United States government that Welles’ company was not a holding or production company, and thus could be saddled with a significant tax bill. Welles worked on other projects to help provide additional funding, and was not able to continue filming until 1974. However, the embezzlement of significant production costs by some of the film’s other producers led to another shutdown of filming in 1974. Welles made several outreaches to his contemporaries to try to find other backers, but for a majority of Hollywood, The Other Side of the Wind was deemed a “cursed project.”

Welles had left extensive details on how he wanted the film to be completed, essentially providing a blueprint for another filmmaker to finish his work. According to the film's editor, assembling the footage for The Other Side of the Wind was challenging because of the many different backers involved. However, producer Frank Marshall eventually acquired the rights in 2014 and reached a deal with Kodar to finish it. Marshall worked in league with Bogdanovich, whom Welles had himself viewed as his heir apparent, to put the finishing touches on the project ahead of its debut at the Venice International Film Festival in 2018. It served as one of Bogdanovich’s last projects too, as he died in early 2022. Netflix also released the documentary They'll Love Me When I'm Dead, which included additional details about the film's incredible journey.

'The Other Side of the Wind' Is a Brilliant Calling Card

It’s somewhat fitting that a film about the changing nature of the film industry was released by a streaming service over four decades after it began production. Considering that much of the film centers around how Hannaford fears how he will be remembered, it does make sense that Welles would never be able to fully appreciate the film’s reaction. The Other Side of the Wind is a very entertaining example of Hollywood excess, but it's even more valuable as a calling card for one of the industry’s most legendary artists. While Citizen Kane is a film that has been taught in film schools for generations, The Other Side of the Wind serves as a valuable companion piece.

Given the state that Hollywood is in, the number of passion projects made by aging filmmakers has begun to dwindle. If even Francis Ford Coppola struggled to get a project like Megalopolis distributed, it's unlikely that similarly ambitious arthouse epics like The Other Side of the Wind would be able to gain the funding that they require to receive distribution. This makes The Other Side of the Wind valuable as not just a summation of Welles' career, but an example of what can be accomplished when visionary artists are committed to a project that never had a chance of being mainstream. Years after his death, Welles is still providing the industry with insight on how it can improve.

