As perhaps the original modern auteur, Orson Welles had the start of a career that people can only dream of. After directing the timeless and groundbreaking classic Citizen Kane, Welles failed to reach the same artistic heights in the eyes of the public in its aftermath. The actor, producer, writer, and director was a maverick in the movie industry, frequently in conflict with the studio over creative control to the point that he eventually abandoned Hollywood for his own filmmaking ventures in Europe. Regardless of what studios were demanding from him, Welles could never compromise his vision, continuing to center his films around complex characters, the dark side of America, and unique riffs on Shakespeare. From a distance, the puzzling outlier in Welles' filmography would have to be Touch of Evil, a pulpy film noir about mischief and mayhem at the U.S-Mexico border. What appears to be an artistic step-down is secretly a disguise for one of Welles' best and the finest manifestation of his brilliance as a revolutionary filmmaker.

The behind-the-scenes palace intrigue of Touch of Evil constitutes enough dramatic tension to stand as a Welles picture. The 1958 project was theoretically too low-brow for Welles, as he initially signed on just to play the film's heavy, police captain Hank Quinlan, for the sake of a cash grab. It was only when star Charlton Heston suggested that he additionally take the helm as the director that this evolved into a Welles vehicle. When the filming of a story about a string of murders and kidnappings and their ties to police corruption in a border city in Mexico wrapped, the legend of Touch of Evil as a misunderstood masterpiece began. Universal Pictures meddled with the final cut of the film, wiping away many of Welles' cinematic flourishes. Outraged over the studio's cut, he wrote a 58-page memo in which he elaborately outlined his true creative vision for the film and asked that his version be restored. Unfortunately, this request was followed through posthumously in 1998. This cut of Touch of Evil is the version that is widely celebrated today and the one that cements the genius of Welles, if his previous body of work did not already.

The Plotless Narrative of 'Touch of Evil'

What few understood, including audiences, critics, and the studio, was the vision that Welles had in store for this trashy pulp fiction. One of the most crucial storytelling devices in Touch of Evil, along with all of his other films, is the nonlinear narrative. There is a graceful touch to Welles' nonlinear structure that exists not necessarily to satisfy the plot but to create a mood. Even when it is fully grasped and comprehended, the film's plot is more or less superfluous. Universal was likely motivated to step into the creative process to make the story cohesive. The sprawling nature of the story and the surrounding crime that it entails, which includes car bombings, evidence planting, and suspect framing, helps flavor the film's world as a real-world manifestation of hell. The protagonists, special prosecutor Miguel Vargas (Heston, questionably playing a Mexican man) and his wife Susie (Janet Leigh), are powerless figures used as pawns in the schemes of the corrupt Quinlan and the local crime bosses. They have no control over the mayhem that surrounds them, and the chaotic aimlessness of the narrative complements this characterization. The lack of exposition and clarity regarding the character's background and motivations benefits this film, adding a layer of enticing mystery in an already inscrutable world that the story presents.

Orson Welles' Exceptional Technical Craft

The presence of exceptional filmmaking is so profound and impactful to the final product, it is unclear how it went unappreciated at the time of the release of Touch of Evil. The opening scene, a three-and-a-half minute unbroken crane shot depicting a time bomb being placed in the trunk of a car and its imminent detonation, is the perfect tone-setter regarding the narrative mood and craft of awe-inspiring technical filmmaking. Throughout his career, Welles managed to strike a balance between showstopping camera movements and over-the-top showy filmmaking. He was always conscious of making sure his athletic camera feats had emotional or cinematic meaning behind them. As seen with the opening sequence, the capturing of the border city, and the blocking of characters, his camera work invokes the seediness and sinister environment of the film. It is great, economical filmmaking that introduces the fundamental plot details and characters without clunky exposition. Welles, still preferential to black and white photography even when the industry has primarily shifted to color, uses the familiar visual language of film noir to convey the proper mood that is usually reserved for stories set in urban and/or northern settings. Already an expert in shooting shadowy images, this genre was a perfect match for his style. The off-kilter intensity can be attributed to the use of deep focus and low-angle shots, with the latter being most effective when exhibiting the mammoth physique of Quinlan. The formal preciseness on Welles' part is on par with his dissection of tragic figures and families in Citizen Kane and The Magnificent Ambersons, and this level of craft on seemingly disposable genre fare allows Touch of Evil to be his most accessible and satisfying.

The Bleak Text of 'Touch of Evil' as the Dark Side of America

While the text is not as defined as in his previous work, Welles is engaging with a dark side of America in his 1958 noir. Because plot details are extraneous, the film can focus on grander ideas, such as corruption in law enforcement and racism. Even under the construct of pulpy genre storytelling, the film serves as a bleak reflection of America, a reflection that still resonates today. The Vargas character's ability to serve the law is met with skepticism due to his Mexican background, and his defense of the framed bombing suspect, Sanchez, a young Mexican man, is derided under the claim that he has a bias towards people of his nationality. Film noirs are known for twists and turns, but the climax of Touch of Evil is an extraordinary rug pull that pushes the envelope of the genre's capabilities. While being secretly recorded by Vargas to incriminate him, Quinlan admits to framing Sanchez. After a showdown between the corrupt police captain and his confidant, Menzies (Joseph Calleia), he is informed, along with Vargas, that Sanchez confessed to the crime. This defies conventions of how audiences are meant to grapple with forces of good and evil. Welles does the unimaginable and forces viewers to consider Quinlan's intuitions as practical, even under the cognizant awareness of his immoral nature. It is a perfectly unceremonious and murky ending to a film that operates as the foil to the idealistic Americana in the 1950s. Altogether, the ending sums up the stamp that Orson Welles put on this genre of film that he elevated to the level of his numerous masterpieces.