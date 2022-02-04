Get ready to board The Orville once again. Originally airing on FOX, the show’s followup, The Orville: New Horizons, will be moving to Hulu where it will run as an original series on the streaming platform. Prepare to take flight on Thursday, June 2, 2022, The Orville: New Horizons will pick up where Season 2 of The Orville left off back in 2019.

Along with the announcement of the newest addition to the series, Hulu also released a sneak peek which offers viewers a chaotic look of what’s to come. Set to the background of a full orchestral soundtrack, the trailer opens on an all-out space battle. Explosions are everywhere as ships bob, weave, and collide with one another.

Eventually, we are taken aboard the Orville where we see passengers running for their lives. Among those caught up in the panic is returning character, Marcus Finn (BJ Tanner). As Marcus runs through the spaceship on a mission of his own, gunfire from outside causes pieces of the craft to be blown off with passengers being sucked out.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'The Orville' Season 3 Image Reveals New and Familiar Faces

Finally, at the tail end of the teaser, we see who Marcus has been running to. He opens a door and inside the room is his younger brother, Ty (Kai Wener). Terrified by all they’ve seen, the duo turn around, and relief washes over their faces when they see their robot pal, Isaac (Mark Jackson). However, soon the reassurance is snapped away as the robot’s eyes turn red, and he opens his mouth wide, revealing a set of razor-sharp teeth. The teaser then cuts to what we can presume will be the new season’s opening credits, announcing the returning series’ cast.

Originally hitting FOX in 2017, The Orville brought viewers a new kind of sci-fi drama series. With Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, both starring and helming the project, the new series added a comedic edge to its space agey plot. Acting as a satirical take on similar dramas, Star Trek and Star Trek: Next Generation, the series focused on the rowdy and wild cast of characters aboard the U.S.S. Orville and their relational drama while they cruised through the cosmos.

The Orville: New Horizons will continue to tell the tale of the ship’s crew as they move forward in their discovery of new beings and planets. Joining MacFarlane and Jackson in The Orville: New Horizons will be Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

Check out the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons below, and get ready to watch the new(ish) series when it lands on Hulu on June 2.

'The Orville' Season 3 Unveils a Trailer, Release Date, and New Title The sci-fi adventure will complete an almost 3-year-long hiatus.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email