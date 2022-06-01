This week marks the return of The Orville to television screens across the world. In the three years since its sophomore season, The Orville has seen a change in its network (it moved from Fox to Hulu) and a subtitle for its third season: New Horizons. But most surprising of all is how The Orville has gathered a small yet steady fanbase, especially in a world where both Star Wars and Star Trek are seemingly putting out new television series left and right. A large part of that has to do with how series creator Seth MacFarlane built out this world, as well as the fact that it feels like a total 180 from his more famous work including Family Guy and Ted.

The Orville takes place in a world where Earth has joined the Planetary Union — a collection of planets that had dedicated itself to the exploration of space and the betterment of society (not unlike Starfleet). MacFarlane portrays Ed Mercer, a hardworking Union officer whose life is upended when he discovers that his wife Kelly (Adrienne Palicki) is cheating on him. One year later, Mercer is tapped to become the captain of the U.S.S. Orville. Joining Mercer as part of the Orville's crew is his best friend Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes) who serves as the Orville's helmsman; Lieutenant Commander Bortus (Peter Macon), a stern yet capable Moclan; Alara Kitan (Halston Sage), the chief of security whose Xelayan physiology gives her super strength under Earth's gravity; Lieutenant John LaMarr (J. Lee), the brilliant yet laid back navigator; Isaac (Mark Jackson), a member of the robotic race known as the Kaylons who wishes to study mankind; and the ship's medical officer Doctor Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald).

To Mercer's chagrin, Kelly is tapped as his first officer; after their first mission together, they agree to keep their relationship professional. Unbeknownst to Mercer, Kelly had reached out to Union Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) and requested that Mercer be granted command of the Orville, as she felt that he deserved it. The series explores the ups and downs of their working relationship, particularly in the Season One episode "Cupid's Dagger" when Darulio (Rob Lowe), the alien Kelly cheated on Mercer with, arrives to conduct a diplomatic mission. This opens quite a few old wounds for Mercer, and is topped by the episode "New Dimensions", when he finally learns of Kelly's request to Admiral Halsey. Despite Mercer now second guessing himself, both Kelly and Halsey point out that he's gone above and beyond the duties of a Union captain.

The rest of the Orville's crew underwent changes as well. Bortus' beliefs were challenged when he gave birth to a daughter - on Moclan society, males are the dominant species and females must undergo a mandatory sex change. Despite his husband Klyden (Chad L. Coleman) insisting that they go through with the procedure, Bortus changes his mind after watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Yes, really. In the end, their daughter has the surgery, and a rift is driven between Bortus and Klyden that only widens in future episodes. LaMarr is promoted to Lieutenant Commander after Kelly witnesses his intellect in action; said intellect helps the Orville get out of more than one scrape.

But the biggest change concerns Alara. In the Season 2 episode "Home," she learns that her body has become too acclimated to Earth's gravity and that she's losing her super strength. She travels back to her homeworld of Xeleya - and ends up having to save her parents from being murdered. In the end, even though Dr. Finn comes up with a treatment that will allow her to regain her strength, Alara opts to stay on Xeleya and reconnect with her family. Fellow Xeleyan Talla Keyali (Jessica Szohr) joins the Orville as its new security officer.

Issac's quest to learn more about humanity yields some surprising results, as he ends up saving Dr. Finn's children Ty and Marcus in the Season 1 episode "Into The Fold". This is the first step on a path that leads him and Finn to begin a romantic relationship, which leads to the two-part episode "Identity" - and the series taking a sharp turn. When Issac seemingly deactivates, the Orville travels to his homeworld Kaylon-1 to see if they can reactivate him. Issac reveals that his mission is complete - but a discovery by Ty reveals that the Kaylons slaughtered their creators and intend to do the same to all organic life in the universe. Issac rebels against the Kaylon takeover of the Orville, yet the victory is bittersweet as he faces distrust from the Union and is a traitor to the Kaylons.

The Kaylons aren't the only threat the Orville faces. The other major enemy to the Union is the Krill, a race of reptilian aliens whose devotion to their religion causes them to believe that they are superior to all other life in the universe - and that this gives them the right to slaughter others as they please. In Season 1, Mercer and Malloy infiltrate a Krill ship to obtain a copy of their religious texts, and end up sparing a female Krill named Teleya. That turns out to be a mistake; in Season 2 it is revealed that Janel Tyler (Michaela McManus), a fellow officer that Mercer is dating, is secretly Teleya in disguise and sought the chance to take revenge on Mercer. Mercer ends up saving her life again, and this seems to have a positive effect as the Krill end up helping the Union in their battle against the Kaylons.

During its run, The Orville has been favorably compared to Star Trek: The Next Generation, which isn't surprising given how MacFarlane has worn his love for Star Trek on his sleeve. Star Trek veterans including Brannon Braga, Jonathan Frakes, and Robert Duncan McNeill have helmed episodes; other Trek alums including Marina Sirtis and Robert Picardo has appeared in guest roles on the series. And there's even a Star Wars connection, as Jon Favreau directed the series pilot. In the same vein as George Lucas, who took his love for Flash Gordon and the work of Akira Kurosawa and crafted Star Wars, MacFarlane has poured his love for science fiction into The Orville — and that same love will hopefully be present in New Horizons.

