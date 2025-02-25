The activity — heck, it's more of a hobby at this point — of tracking precursor awards on the way to predicting the nominees and winners of each year's Academy Awards is one that has evolved greatly over the years. It's a pastime that saw a massive spike in popularity in the age of the Internet; and today, with more precursors, more forums, and much more social media conversations, Oscar predictions are easier and more entertaining to make than ever before.

The four acting categories in particular, easily being the most coveted awards for thespians in the film industry, usually have tons of buzz around them all throughout the year. For pretty much every Oscars race, there's typically one or two very clear frontrunners as the night of the Academy Awards approaches. But from time to time, that frontrunner doesn't win. When this happens, it's typically shocking, but these kinds of surprises are what make this hobby so fun.

10 Kate Hudson for 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Lost to Marcia Gay Harden for 'Pollock' (2000)

Almost Famous is one of the most beloved cult classics of the 2000s, a heartwarming and optimistic retro look at '70s rock culture. It has beautiful visuals, great music, and a phenomenal cast, one of the most memorable performances being Kate Hudson's start-making turn as groupie Penny Lane. Hudson was the frontrunner for most of the race that year, having tons of industry buzz and having won the Golden Globe.

In one of the most shocking twists of any Oscar acting category race, however, it was Marcia Gay Harden who ended up taking the award home for her performance in Pollock. This was a proper surprise. Not only had Harden not won any major precursors; she hadn't even been nominated for most of them. That's no SAG nod, no Golden Globe nod, no BAFTA nod, no Critics Choice nod. Though there are some who prefer her performance over Hudson's, the fact of the matter is that this is an upset for the history books.