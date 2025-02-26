The Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay honors those works that adapt previously published material into works of cinematic art. There's something truly daunting about taking something that already worked in another medium and trying to translate it into live-action. Throughout the Academy's near-100-year history, notable past winners have included classics like Gone with the Wind, The Godfather, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Social Network.

The 2020s have so far acknowledged several great adapted screenplays with the Oscar. From war satires to sweet coming-of-age tales to harrowing, thought-provoking dramas, the last five winners of this prestigious award have produced some truly great pictures that will surely stand the test of time. This list will rank every Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar winner of the 2020s based on their quality, how well they adapt the material they're based on, and how they compare to previous victors in this often overlooked but no less meaningful category.

5 'CODA' (2021)

Screenplay by Sian Heder Based on the Film 'La Famille Bélier' by Victoria Bedos, Thomas Bidegain, Stanislas Carré de Malberg, and Éric Lartigau

CODA is one of the most divisive Best Picture winners of all time. Some consider it a heartwarming and crowd-pleasing movie worthy of all the praise it received, while others disregard it as a Hallmark reject with nothing new or interesting to say. The truth is that this story about a young girl who struggles between pursuing her musical dreams and supporting her deaf family struck a chord with audiences and Academy members in 2022, allowing it to win all three Oscars it was nominated for.

The film is based on the French film La Famille Bélier and is pretty much a faithful adaptation. It keeps the basic plot, structure, characters, and themes, only updating the language and some of the more distinct sensibilities. Of all the nominees, CODA changes the least from its source material; less an adaptation and more of a translation, CODA is content with just updating what needs updating. There's nothing wrong with a remake staying close to the original, but considering it was against some all-time great adaptations that actually reinvented their respective stories to fit a cinematic medium (Dune, particularly), CODA's victory in this category is as questionable as its Best Picture win.

4 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Screenplay by Taika Waititi Based on the Novel 'Caging Skies' by Christine Leunens

Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit is a well-meaning and ultimately crowd-pleasing coming-of-age war movie that sounds far more subversive than it is. The film follows young Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a Hitler Youth member whose perception of the war changes when he discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is housing a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie). Waititi plays a bumbling version of Hitler, who acts as Jojo's imaginary friend.

The idea of a Nazi child with Hitler as his imaginary friend might sound too offensive for some, but Jojo Rabbit is ultimately a tale of a young boy coming into his own in a world full of issues he clearly doesn't understand. Waititi can't help but inject his brand of irreverent, absurdist humor into the story, which is far more straightforward and somewhat dramatic on the page. The imaginary Hitler, by far the film's most divisive element, is also Waititi's addition. The result is a film that will delight some and greatly annoy others. Of all the winners, Jojo Rabbit is perhaps the one that most adapts its source material, changing genres and adding characters while still respecting the essence. Whether those changes were for the better is another matter entirely.