Oscar-bait films often come with a certain reputation—intentionally made with awards season in mind, featuring heavy topics like biopics, historical dramas, and serious social issues. These films are strategically released to capture the attention of voters and are typically filled with performances, themes, and narratives designed to resonate with Academy members. They most likely feature capital A acting, mimicking their real-life counterparts with the help of seriously good makeup and prosthetics.

Some of these movies manage to rise above the formulaic expectations and actually deliver compelling, well-executed stories that justify their accolades. The key to a successful Oscar-bait movie is finding that balance—telling an engaging, emotional, and unique story that doesn’t solely rely on its heavy themes to earn respect from voters. The films in this article managed to break the mold of traditional Oscar bait by being good, not just because they adhered to the expectations of the Academy but because they were carefully crafted, well-acted, and deeply resonant. They prove it’s possible to play the game and still come out as worthy winners.

10 'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

The Iron Lady tells the story of Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep), the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The film focuses on her rise to power, pivotal moments as PM, and personal struggles as she navigates the political landscape. It also sheds light on Thatcher’s later years as she contemplates her past and faces the challenges of aging. The film was nominated for Best Actress for Streep and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, winning both.

Mixed reviews, which considered it among the blandest biopics, hurt its awards chances, but The Iron Lady thrived in the categories that matter. Meryl Streep’s transformative performance as Thatcher was universally praised, earning her her 17th Oscar nomination at the time and a third Oscar trophy. The film’s nuanced portrayal of a complex political figure, coupled with Streep’s masterful work, gave it depth and emotional weight. While some criticized the approach to Thatcher’s legacy, the performance-driven narrative resonated with audiences and critics alike, elevating it beyond a traditional biographical portrayal.

9 'The Danish Girl' (2015)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Based on the true story of Lili Elbe (Eddie Redmayne), one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery, The Danish Girl follows Lili’s journey from being Einar Wegener, a successful artist, to becoming a woman in a society that didn’t understand transgender identity. Lili’s transformation challenges her marriage to fellow artist Gerda (Alicia Vikander), exploring the themes of love and identity. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne and Best Supporting Actress for Vikander, the latter winning the film's sole award.

The Danish Girl fits the mold of Oscar bait with its exploration of a sensitive, socially relevant topic and a high-profile lead performance. Its Oscar campaign was controversial for submitting Vikander in the Best Supporting Actress category despite having a leading role in the film. The move was right as she won the trophy, avoiding the crowded Best Actress race. Despite some criticisms for taking creative liberties with Lili’s story and Redmayne's casting, The Danish Girl shed light on an important historical figure and gave audiences a powerful, empathetic narrative about love and identity.

8 'The Artist' (2011)

Directed by Michel Hazanavicius

Set in Hollywood during the late 1920s, The Artist follows the rise and fall of silent film star George Valentin (Jean Dujardin), whose career is jeopardized by the arrival of sound in cinema. As his fame wanes, a young actress named Peppy Miller (Bérénice Bejo) rises to stardom with the new talkies. The film was met with critical acclaim upon its release. It went to the Oscars night with 10 nominations and ultimately won five, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

Stories about old Hollywood are sure to get the Oscar voters' attention. Added with vintage black and white visuals and biographical structure, The Artist was aimed for awards glory. Despite its Oscar-friendly qualities, the movie won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Its decision to embrace silent cinema in a modern context was bold and refreshing. The performances, particularly Dujardin’s, were both heartfelt and captivating, reminding viewers of the raw emotion that can be conveyed without dialogue. The Artist ultimately resonated not just for its subject matter but for its creative storytelling and homage to the art of cinema itself, making it one of the best movies about classic Hollywood.

7 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Jojo Rabbit follows 10-year-old Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a young boy who has a unique imaginary friend: a ridiculous and misguided version of Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). Jojo's world is turned upside down when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl, Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), in their home. Jojo has to turn to his imaginary friend to guide him through this ideological struggle as he begins to question his Nazi beliefs himself. Jojo Rabbit was nominated for six Oscars in 2020, eventually winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

World War II and the Holocaust are one of the surefire themes to win an Oscar. But Jojo Rabbit managed to balance humor with heavy themes, making it more than just Oscar bait. Waititi’s satirical portrayal of Adolf Hitler as a buffoonish imaginary friend is an audacious and bold choice that serves both comedic and emotional purposes. The depiction of war through a kid's perspective while still delivering a heartfelt message of tolerance and acceptance made both critics and audiences welcome it. The performances, particularly from young Roman Griffin Davis and an Oscar-nominated Scarlett Johansson, were exceptional.

6 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Directed by Joe Wright

Darkest Hour follows Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) during the early days of World War II, focusing on his decision to resist negotiating with Nazi Germany and his resolve to fight against Hitler’s regime. As Britain faces imminent invasion, Churchill is thrust into the role of Prime Minister and must navigate political opposition and personal doubts. With Oldman’s transformative portrayal of Churchill as the anchor, the film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. It went home with Best Actor for Oldman and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Darkest Hour ticks all the boxes for a typical Oscar-bait—historical figure, wartime drama, and a transformative lead performance. Its success lies in Gary Oldman’s masterful work disappearing into the role of Churchill. At the time, Oldman himself was dubbed as one of the greatest actors to never win an Oscar, a mistake that was remedied in 2018. Director Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice) imbued the film with emotional depth, particularly in its memorable climactic scene. Some detractors said it's a standard biopic, but Darkest Hour cements itself as a memorable piece of historical filmmaking.