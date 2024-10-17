Every year, Hollywood releases a crop of films designed to tug at the heartstrings of Academy voters, aiming to secure a spot among the year’s most prestigious awards. These movies, derisively referred to as "Oscar bait", are typically rich in high-profile talent, elaborate production values, and themes that scream "serious drama." While some of them manage to deliver memorable and engaging stories, others fall flat, frequently weighed down by their own self-importance.

These projects tend to favor style over substance, leaning heavily on their pedigree rather than delivering a story that truly resonates with audiences. The result? Movies that, despite their lofty ambitions, end up feeling more like a slog than an emotional or intellectual journey. Here are some of the worst offenders, from tepid biopics to unnerving musicals. They neither pleased audiences nor won Oscar gold.

10 'The Goldfinch' (2019)

Directed by John Crowley

"I thought everything would be different once I got here." This drama was adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt, author of The Secret History, though it falls far short of the source material. It focuses on Theo Decker (played as a kid by Oakes Fegley and by Ansel Elgort as an adult), who survives a terrorist attack at a museum that kills his mother. As Theo grows up, the trauma from that day haunts him, and the titular painting, 'The Goldfinch', becomes a symbol of both his survival and his unraveling.

The plot is solid and the supporting cast is stacked with talent, including Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, and Nicole Kidman, but the execution is muddled and lackluster. The finished product feels disorganized, overlong, and cloyingly sentimental. It never quite hits the emotional beats it's aiming for. Consequently, the author went so far as to disown the project.

9 'J. Edgar' (2011)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"Power is knowing you can do whatever you want and not having to ask." Leonardo DiCaprio turns in an Oscar-chasing lead performance in this biopic as infamous FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, who shaped the agency across four decades. With such a controversial subject at its heart and pros like DiCaprio and Clint Eastwood at the wheel, J. Edgar seemed destined for awards-season glory.

However, the film's slow pace and dry narrative made it difficult to connect with emotionally. While certainly ambitious, it drags at 137 minutes long and quickly becomes tedious. The movie also doesn't seem to have a clear grasp of Hoover, meaning that the viewer ends up not knowing the man all that much better by the time the credits roll. Plus, some of the dialogue is painfully wooden, which is surprising given that the script was written by Milk scribe Dustin Lane Black. All told, J. Edgar is a disappointment.

8 'The Soloist' (2009)

Directed by Joe Wright

"Music is all I have left." The Soloist tells the true story of Nathaniel Ayers (Jamie Foxx), a gifted musician suffering from schizophrenia, and his friendship with journalist Steve Lopez (Robert Downey Jr.). Lopez discovers Ayers playing a two-stringed violin on the streets of Los Angeles and writes a series of articles about him, leading to a relationship that changes both their lives. Other likable performers show up in the supporting cast, including Catherine Keener, Tom Hollander, and Stephen Root.

On paper, the movie is composed of several strong parts - a heartwarming premise, charismatic stars, a deft director in Atonement's Joe Wright - but none of these elements ever quite cohere. The script is predictable and the tone is saccharine, failing to dig deep enough to elevate over countless other similar films. It may be Wright's weakest directorial effort to date. As a result, The Soloist was a major box office bomb, grossing just $38m against a $60m budget.

7 'Empire of Light' (2022)

Directed by Sam Mendes

"Light and dark, one cannot exist without the other." Set in a seaside English town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light focuses on the relationship between Hilary (Olivia Colman), a lonely cinema worker, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a young man facing racial discrimination. Several weighty themes are explored, including mental illness, prejudice, and the power of cinema, but the usually nimble Sam Mendes never quite manages to weave these elements into a compelling narrative. It makes for his weakest project by a considerable margin.

Colman is compelling as always, though even she isn't able to carry this hodgepodge of ideas. The romantic elements are underdeveloped and the plot is unfocused, meandering. Empire of Light becomes a sluggish, uneven film that may leave viewers disengaged well before the second act. It lacks any memorable scenes, and its engagement with ideas is all surface-level. Aside from Roger Deakins's gorgeous cinematography, there's little to hold onto here.

6 'The Son' (2022)

Directed by Florian Zeller

"I just want to feel better." The Son is a drama that follows Peter (Hugh Jackman) as he struggles to reconnect with his teenage son, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who is suffering from depression. It was based on director Florian Zeller's own play and is a companion piece to his acclaimed 2020 film The Father with Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins. That movie was quickly canonized as one of the best movies of the 21st century so far, but The Son received mixed to negative reviews.

Most critics complained that the movie felt contrived and inauthentic, with melodramatic plot developments undermining the sturdy lead performances. In particular, the film is bogged down by repetitive scenes of Peter's helplessness and Nicholas's suffering, without offering much insight into their inner worlds. Some of the characters, the parents in particular, often act without logic and make utterly baffling decisions. Taken together, this adds up to a skippable misfire.

5 'Amsterdam' (2022)

Directed by David O. Russell

"History can be rewritten, and this time it will be." Amsterdam is a period mystery-comedy set in the 1930s, centering on three friends—played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington—who become embroiled in a political conspiracy. It boasts an all-star cast and stylish production, courtesy of its $80m budget, but the end result is less than the sum of its parts.

Fundamentally, Amsterdam film juggles multiple subplots, characters, and historical references, but fails to tie them together in a satisfying way. Compounding problems further is the inconsistent tone, veering chaotically from crime thriller to screwball comedy to earnest drama. It also strains too hard for significance, attempting to make profound statements on a host of social issues, but landing essentially none of them. Overall, the film represents a major step down in quality for director David O. Russell, following his string of gems from The Fighter to Joy.

4 'Cats' (2019)

Directed by Tom Hooper

"A new day has begun." Cats had the potential to be great. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning music and story and Tom Hooper at the helm (director of The King's Speech and Les Misérables), this was very much Oscar bait that could have been a fun, good time. Instead, this visually disturbing dumpster fire about anthropomorphic cats quickly earned a reputation as one of the worst movie musicals ever made.

Where to start? The problems begin with the fact that this should have been an animated film rather than live-action. The design choices verge on the grotesque, with the humanoid cats looking uncanny rather than cute. Many of the performances are one-note and the CGI is full of glitches. The movie ended up so bad that even Webber slammed it, saying, "The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn't want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show."

3 'Amelia' (2009)

Directed by Mira Nair

"Flying is my life." Hilary Swank leads this biopic as Amelia Earhart, the famed aviator who disappeared while attempting to fly around the world. The film attempts to chronicle Earhart’s adventurous spirit and her struggles to break barriers in a male-dominated field. But despite Swank’s best efforts, Amelia never takes flight.

The script is as dry as a history textbook, offering little insight into Earhart’s personality beyond her achievements. Stiff dialogue and formulaic storytelling kill any dramatic tension. Moreover, the movie lacks the insight or depth needed to make it anything more than a dull retelling of a fascinating figure's life. For all these reasons, most critics panned Amelia and it was a box office disaster, bringing in just $19.6m against a budget of $40m. The only positive that can really be said for the project is that it at least avoids the nuttier conspiracy theories about the pilot's disappearance.