Winning an Oscar is a dream for anyone in Hollywood - whether you’re a director, an actor, or a musician, everyone wants that iconic golden statue on their shelf. Every year, certain movies come out with one clear goal: to win an Oscar. These shameless "Oscar bait" films are filled with big stars, heavy themes, and polished visuals, all tailored to impress voters. Some manage to leave a lasting impression, but many fall short, weighed down by predictable stories and over-the-top drama. Instead of earning genuine praise, they often make viewers cringe at how hard they’re trying.

These movies focus more on chasing awards than telling great stories, checking all the right boxes but forgetting to be memorable or heartfelt. From overly dramatic biopics to period pieces, they aim for prestige but miss the mark. Here’s a look at the most obvious and flawed attempts at Oscar glory.

10 'Alexander' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Oliver Stone’s Alexander sets out to tell the epic story of Alexander the Great, following his rise to power and early death at 32. Colin Farrell leads an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, and Anthony Hopkins. One of the worst period pieces, this film is weighed down by a confusing story, uneven acting, and accents that feel out of place. What should have been an inspiring epic feels awkward and hard to connect with.

The film is critically flawed throughout its execution. Endless time jumps and overly dramatic monologues make it hard to follow and even harder to enjoy. Despite its impressive production design and big ideas, Alexander ends up feeling unfocused. It’s a reminder that even the boldest visions need a solid structure to succeed.

Watch on Prime

9 'Joy' (2015)

Directed by David O. Russell

Image via 20th Century Fox

David O. Russell’s Joy tells the story of Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence), a struggling single mother who invents the Miracle Mop and builds a business empire. While it has a strong cast and earned Lawrence another Oscar nomination, the film struggles to find its footing. The characters are mostly unlikable, and the chaotic family dynamics dominate too much of the story, making it more frustrating than engaging. Lawrence was an awkward choice to play Joy, because of ther age. Despite some strong moments, Joy feels like a forced attempt to recreate Russell’s past successes.

This film leans heavily on Russell’s usual formula: the usual pair of Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, and Robert De Niro as supporting actor, along with snappy dialogue and nonlinear storytelling. However, it lacks the charm of Silver Linings Playbook. Instead, Joy feels like an overly calculated bid for awards that falls flat. Despite directing so many heavily-nominated movies, O. Russell still seems far away from the Oscar.

8 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close' (2011)

Directed by Stephen Daldry

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on the 2005 novel of the same name, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close follows Oskar (Thomas Horn), a young boy dealing with his father’s death in the 9/11 attacks. When Oskar finds a key his father left behind, he begins a journey across New York City to uncover its meaning. With Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock as his parents and Max von Sydow as a helpful mute tenant, the film tries to mix tragedy with hope and healing. While it has emotional moments and strong performances, its heavy-handed storytelling left many viewers divided.

Some found the film’s take on grief moving, but others felt its emotional moments were forced and its story unrealistic. Despite earning a controversial Best Picture nomination, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close struggled to find universal acclaim. For some, it was a heartfelt story; for others, it missed the mark entirely.

7 'The Monuments Men' (2014)

Directed by George Clooney

The Monuments Men tells the true story of a World War II platoon tasked with rescuing art stolen by the Nazis. Directed by and starring George Clooney, the film has a great cast, including Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Bill Murray, and John Goodman. While the premise is compelling, the execution falls flat. Instead of delivering a cohesive and engaging story, the movie navigates through shallow character arcs and uneven storytelling.

The Academy loves war movies, especially the ones based on true stories, but The Monuments Men struggles to balance humor and drama. The lack of character depth makes it hard to connect with the ensemble cast. The Monuments Men aimed to be a moving tribute to the preservation of art, but it turned out to be one of Clooney’s most disappointing directorial efforts.

6 'Diana' (2013)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Image via Entertainment One

From the director of one of the bravest war movies, Downfall, Oliver Hirschbiegel gave us Diana, with the talented Naomi Watts as the Princess of Wales. The film focuses on the final two years of Diana’s life, centered around her secret romance with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan (Naveen Andrews). While Watts delivers a dedicated performance, the film struggles to capture the complexity of Diana’s character, turning her into a one-dimensional figure in an uninspired love story.

Princess Diana’s life has been explored in countless adaptations, from documentaries to acclaimed TV series and films, each offering unique perspectives on her legacy. A new portrayal must tell us something fresh or explore deeper a certain part of her story. Unfortunately, Diana does neither. Instead, it feels like a glossy yet shallow attempt to recreate moments without truly understanding what made her so beloved. The lack of chemistry between the leads and a clichéd script undermine what could have been a powerful depiction of a deeply fascinating icon.

Watch on Roku

5 'House of Gucci' (2021)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via MGM Studios

Ridley Scott directed many great movies and, unfortunately, House of Gucci is not a part of that list. This movie had everything going for it: a captivating true story, a celebrated director, and a great cast including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto. Yet, the film spirals into chaos with over-the-top performances and strange creative choices. Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani borders on melodrama, her accent distracting and trying too hard to get another Oscar nomination. Meanwhile, Leto turns Paolo Gucci into a cartoonish figure, completely out of sync with the rest of the movie.

The film’s issues go beyond acting. Its uneven pacing and rushed plot points leave crucial moments underdeveloped. With an unecessary extremely long runtime, House of Gucci feels both boring and shallow. This promising project ultimately missed the mark, but still managed to get one Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Haristyling.

4 'Amsterdam' (2022)

Directed by David O. Russell

Image via 20th Century Studios

Amsterdam is another attempt by David O. Russell to get his Oscar. With a period setting, a main cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, and a plot loosely inspired by real events, it had all the ingredients of an awards contender. Yet, instead of delivering a gripping drama, the film collapses under its own ambition. Bale’s performance is energetic, but Robbie’s Valerie feels underdeveloped, and John David Washington’s portrayal lacks depth.

Amsterdam feels like a murder mystery movie but loses focus with its tangled plot and an overcrowded cast, ending up being a disaster at the box office. Big names like Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and Michael Shannon barely get to shine, making their roles seem like filler. Despite its visually stunning cinematography and costumes, the chaotic narrative and paper-thin characters make the nearly three-hour runtime feel like a chore.