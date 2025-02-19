The term "Oscar bait" refers to movies that appear consciously crafted to appeal to award circuits, and it's not a term of endearment. These movies typically tackle serious, topical subjects, feature esteemed actors, and employ a polished aesthetic designed to attract critical acclaim. However, these elements don't always add up to a good film. The worst Oscar bait movies wind up being boring and overblown, frustrating the audience rather than charming them.

This list doesn't go quite that far, but it does consider some Oscar bait movies that were a little overhyped or overrated. They include biopics with historical inaccuracies and dramas that prioritize sentiment over substance. The following films aren't bad, but they're not quite deserving of their rave reviews and heaps of accolades.

10 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Directed by Ron Howard

"I mean, essentially, we're talking about fluid exchange, right?" A Beautiful Mind chronicles the life of John Nash (Russell Crowe), a brilliant mathematician grappling with schizophrenia. In particular, it delves into his academic achievements, his struggles with mental illness, and the unwavering support of his wife, Alicia (Jennifer Connelly). While the narrative is compelling, the movie has been criticized for omitting key facts and generally forcing Nash's story into the formula of a feel-good Hollywood biopic.

There are tropes aplenty here, with the film retreading the well-worn conceit of 'gift hero triumphs over adversity.' On top of that, despite a strong performance from Crowe and efficient direction from Ron Howard, Nash always feels a little removed from the viewer. The best biopics bring the audience to know their subject deeply, and that's not really the case with A Beautiful Mind. As a result, it's a bit surprising that it claimed Best Picture that year, beating out the likes of Gosford Park, Moulin Rouge!, and The Fellowship of the Ring.

9 'Lion' (2016)

Directed by Garth Davis

"Do you have any idea what it's like knowing my real brother and mother spend every day of their lives looking for me?" Lion is another biographical drama with a ton of heart but also a lot of Hallmark-esque, formulaic storytelling. It features Dev Patel as Saroo Brierley (Dev Patel), who, after being separated from his family in India at a young age, is adopted by an Australian couple. As an adult, Saroo embarks on a quest to find his birth family using fragmented memories and modern technology.

The subject matter is compelling, but the story often moves at a glacial pace, and there's a certain lack of urgency to the whole thing. As with A Beautiful Mind, a lot of this movie feels by the numbers. Some of the performances are a little shaky too, though Patel and Nicole Kidman are undeniably good. A few critics even accused Lion of being manipulative, saying that it overplayed the emotions and tugged too furiously at the audience's heartstrings.