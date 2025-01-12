An “Oscar bait movie” might not be as easy to define as a horror film, a comedy, or a thriller, but there are certain characteristics found within such definable movies. Oscar bait films can be good, of course, and they can also be anything but, with the worst ones potentially feeling more like bait than the good ones, given they have certain qualities meant to appeal to Academy Awards voters, but present such things cynically, without passion, or just for the sake of getting some awards love.

If a movie tackles weighty issues, tells a true story, or deals with sweeping/broad emotions, it might be Oscar bait. Throughout the first half of the 2020s, no Oscar bait has been as bad (or as successful) as something like Crash, at least, but the following movies did seem overly keen to win Academy Awards while themselves not being great, quality-wise. Some still found a little success, but even the decent ones below still carry a certain stink associated with Oscar bait, and you can only hold your nose for so long while watching these until you feel too uncomfortable and just give up.

10 'Malcolm & Marie' (2021)

Directed by Sam Levinson

Though Malcolm & Marie is not an old movie, and given it also starred the very famous Zendaya and the moderately famous John David Washington, it’s been pretty much forgotten over the last several years. It was clearly trying to be something artsy and bold, though, with a stripped-down story and scope centering on just two people inside a single location for the film’s whole duration. Plus, it was shot in black and white because… um… because that’s artsier? Or something.

One of the characters is a filmmaker, and Oscar voters have loved movies about filmmaking in the past. It also tries to go big and showy with its acting, and Malcolm & Marie also just feels like it insists on a kind of importance that it doesn’t entirely have. Zendaya and Washington aren’t bad, considering what they're working with, but this does feel a bit like a movie that wanted to be adored come Awards season, and instead got (mostly) ignored.

9 'Amsterdam' (2022)

Directed by David O. Russell

Amsterdam has a ludicrous cast considering the actual merits of the movie itself, but at least most of the people who were featured here came out the other end with their careers generally unscathed. It takes place all the way back in the 1930s, and has ambitions that run out of control with its story about a complex series of events following a murder, and how such a crime might be part of a broader historical conspiracy.

Quite literally losing the plot and never getting it back, (and not in a fun Thomas Pynchon-like way or anything), Amsterdam is just a mess all around. Both in front of the camera and behind it, there were talented people involved who aren’t exactly strangers to attention from the Academy Awards, but this film wasn’t it; this one swayed very few, and it’s not too hard to understand why.

8 'Being the Ricardos' (2021)

Directed by Aaron Sorkin

With a story that takes place decades ago, and a focus on two people who were involved in show business, it’s not hard to define something like Being the Ricardos as possible Oscar bait. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the two central figures here: a pair of people who were married in real life and became famous for playing a couple on the legendary sitcom I Love Lucy.

It has to be acknowledged that, as far as Oscar bait goes, Being the Ricardos found some success, with three cast members – Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and J. K. Simmons – all receiving nominations for their performances. But outside the acting, it’s a fairly bland and by-the-numbers biographical film, doing little to elevate things dramatically or visually in ways that would make the non-acting parts of the movie also great.

7 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay

It may have had aspirations of being a great science fiction film of sorts (one very “of the times,” admittedly), but Don’t Look Up had too many flaws to be truly remarkable. That being said, you can almost respect what it’s going for in its exploration of uniquely 21st-century madness and division, and the way certain people/groups stand in the way of humanity’s potential salvation.

Looking at political and environmental issues with as little subtlety as possible, Don’t Look Up sometimes works as an angry, impassioned, and chaotic film. It does get lost a few times, and it probably could’ve benefited from dialing things back just a little… but at least it’s one of the more ambitious Oscar bait-y kinds of movies out there. A swing and a disappointing hit is better than a swing and a miss, after all.

6 'Golda' (2023)

Directed by Guy Nattiv

A dicey story is handled/told in a less-than-stellar way in Golda, which could probably count itself as one of the worst war movies in recent memory, even if it does showcase Helen Mirren’s acting chops. She plays Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, with the film mainly focused on her involvement in the Yom Kippur War, which was fought for several weeks in October 1973.

Israel was on one side of the conflict, and the primary nations on the other side were Egypt and Syria. Golda, as a film, tries a little to tackle this controversial event from Israel’s history, but there are things passed over or de-emphasized that may rub some viewers the wrong way. Maybe it’s best to leave it at that; Golda isn't entirely a failure, but neither is it going to be for everyone, nor feel entirely coherent/complete, as far as telling a historical story is concerned.