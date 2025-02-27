For decades, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not consider animated films worthy of consideration outside of a select few cases, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. However, the 1990s saw the release of Beauty and the Beast, the first animated film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, and other animation studios rose to challenge the monopoly of Disney, such as Pixar and DreamWorks. Thus, in 2002, the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature was created, and its first winner was DreamWorks' Shrek.

Though we are only halfway through the 2020s, it's a good time to look back at the films that have won the award as we eagerly await the 97th Academy Awards. While Pixar and Disney continue to win more often than not, the early 2020s saw a few victories from other sources, which helps to remind audiences of the beauty and versatility of animation. This list will rank every winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar throughout the 2020s based on their overall quality, memorability, and how they measure against their fellow nominees.

5 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Directed by Josh Cooley

1995's Toy Story is one of the most important animated films in history. It cemented Pixar as a new studio and was the first animated film made entirely with CGI. Its sequels managed to equal or even surpass it in terms of comedy, character writing, and emotional depth, tackling heavy themes like abandonment, fate, and the inevitability of change, which saw Toy Story 3 become the third and most recent animated film to be nominated for Best Picture. Most fans were content to let the main story end there and enjoy the various shorts detailing the toy's lives with their new owner, Bonnie (Emily Hahn and Madeleine McGraw). However, a fourth film was released that saw Woody (Tom Hanks) trying to protect Bonnie's newest toy, Forky (Tony Hale), and reuniting with his lost love, Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

On a technical level, Toy Story 4 is the best film in the series, thanks to the impressive detail and lighting effects that make the toys feel more real than ever before. However, the story feels like a rehash of previous entries, and aside from Woody, the old characters feel superfluous. Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) especially suffers, as he spends the whole film listening to his voice box rather than taking charge, like in Toy Story 2. The film does still have some emotional moments and interesting discussions regarding purpose and letting go of the past, but it's undermined by its ending, which sees Woody backpedal on the lessons he learned in the previous sequels. It also doesn't help that Toy Story 4 won the Oscar over other beloved animated releases, such as How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Klaus, which felt like the Oscars were reinforcing their bias towards Disney and Pixar releases.

4 'Soul' (2020)

Directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers