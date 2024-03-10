Music is one of the most crucial aspects of a movie. A good, powerful, memorable musical score can greatly amplify the atmosphere of a film, as well as expand on its themes and characters. Over the course of the history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Best Original Score category has seen multiple shifts and modifications, until becoming what it is today.

Throughout the decades, many outstanding scores from iconic movies have been recognized with an Oscar. From the legendary works of John Williams to classics like Maurice Jarre's music for Lawrence of Arabia, Best Original Score winners have proved time and time again that cinema without great music just wouldn't be the same.

10 'The Lion King' (1994)

By Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer is the godfather of modern movie score composing, as well as the highest-grossing composer at the international box office. It is then tough to believe that he has only won two Oscars, but it's no surprise that the first came for one of his greatest works: The Lion King, Disney's animated classic about a lion prince who's exiled by his deceiving uncle and has to return home to reclaim his throne.

While the songs were composed by Elton John with lyrics by Tim Rice, Zimmer was behind the rousing score of this beautiful tale of growth, maturity, and rebirth. As moving as it is exciting and as deep as it is catchy, the score of The Lion King is a large part of why its story is so compelling.

9 'Black Panther' (2018)

By Ludwig Göransson

Still the highest-rated entry in the MCU on Rotten Tomatoes, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther finds T'Challa, heir to the hidden but highly advanced African kingdom of Wakanda, having to step forward as its leader right as the nation sees itself having to confront its challenging past. Ludwig Göransson, who has quickly cemented himself as one of the most exciting new voices in film scoring, was the mind behind the movie's outstanding score.

Though some think that Black Panther received much more Oscar love in 2019 than it deserved (including a Best Picture nomination), no one would argue that its Original Score win was undeserved. Göransson mixes authentic African instrumentations (including the iconic sound of the talking drum that gives the film much of its personality) with more modern elements of hip-hop, to incredible effect.

8 'West Side Story' (1961)

By Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green, Sid Ramin, and Irwin Kostal

Over the years, many of the songs from Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's West Side Story have become some of the signature sounds of not only Broadway but musical cinema as well. For the score of this modern take on Romeo and Juliet, it was music supervisors Saul Chaplin and Johnny Green, along with orchestrators Sid Ramin and Irwin Kostal, who received the coveted Scoring of a Musical Picture Oscar.

If West Side Story is considered by many one of the best musical movies of all time, it's in no small measure thanks to its exceptionally powerful and catchy music. It's about as grand, elegant, and complex as one would expect the score of such a narratively intricate movie to be, offering lots of moments of romance, suspense, and unrestrained emotion.

West Side Story (1961) Release Date October 18, 1961 Director Robert Wise , Jerome Robbins Cast Natalie Wood , Richard Beymer , Rita Moreno , Russ Tamblyn Runtime 152 minutes

7 'Up' (2009)

By Michael Giacchino

From its first few opening minutes alone, Up is easily one of the saddest movies of the past few years. Largely, these opening scenes are as moving as they are thanks to the exceptional score of Michael Giacchino, who turns this story about a 78-year-old traveling with a young stowaway to Paradise Falls in his flying house into an exciting, sweet, deeply emotional adventure comedy.

Giacchino finds a core leitmotif that's more than enough to serve as the backbone of the entire movie, and on that basis, he expands to different musical areas that amplify the emotional power of every single scene they accompany perfectly. Not many scores are just as delightful to listen to by themselves as they are along with the movies they come from, but this is definitely one of them.

Up Release Date May 29, 2009 Director Pete Docter , Bob Peterson Cast Edward Asner , Christopher Plummer , Jordan Nagai , Bob Peterson , Delroy Lindo , Jerome Ranft Runtime 96 minutes

6 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

By John Williams

Everyone, even if they've never seen Steven Spielberg's iconic sci-fi family film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, has listened to its main theme at least once in their lives. In this tender little coming-of-age about a troubled child who has to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet, John Williams's music is as much of a character as E.T. himself.

Williams perfectly captures the emotional atmosphere of the whole film, offering several different tracks that are equally well-written and beautifully orchestrated. More than anything, though, Williams succeeded at conveying the magic of childhood innocence and of kids' courage, a sentiment that's printed on every song.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Release Date June 11, 1982 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Henry Thomas , Dee Wallace , Robert MacNaughton , Drew Barrymore , Peter Coyote , K.C. Martel Runtime 115 minutes

5 'Schindler's List' (1993)

By John Williams

As if there was any doubt back in 1993 that he was one of the greatest film composers to ever live, John Williams proved his versatility with one of his most distinct and harrowing pieces of work in Schindler's List, a WWII drama about the controversial German industrialist who leveraged his position to save his Jewish workers from Nazi persecution.

With the soul-crushing violin of Itzhak Perlman, Williams's score helps director Steven Spielberg build a highly effective atmosphere of uncertainty and pain, with just a hint of hope constantly detectable under the surface. It's without a doubt the most emotionally stirring work of John Williams's career, and it deservedly earned him his fifth (and latest) Academy Award.

4 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

By Maurice Jarre

Chief among historical epics, Lawrence of Arabia is a nearly four-hour desert adventure that tells the story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the warring Arab tribes during WWI in order to fight the Turks. Winner of a whopping seven Oscars including Best Picture and Best Original Score, it's worthy of being considered one of the best films of all time.

The incredible Maurice Jarre, undoubtedly one of the greatest film composers to ever grace the silver screen, was behind the rousing score of Lawrence of Arabia. His work on this film influenced the music of all cinematic epics that would follow, and the reasons why are obvious. Brimming with emotion, pathos, and creativity, it's a score as full of grandeur as the movie it upholds.

Lawrence of Arabia Release Date December 11, 1962 Director David Lean Cast Peter O'Toole , Alec Guinness , Anthony Quinn , Jack Hawkins , Omar Sharif , Jose Ferrer Runtime 227 minutes Main Genre Adventure

3 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

By Howard Shore

For many decades, Howard Shore has proved to be as versatile and admirable a film score composer as any, from his work on the horror films of David Cronenberg to his more restrained work on films like Spotlight. However, no one can deny that his best work is on Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. His conclusion of the series in Return of the King in particular is one of the most jaw-dropping musical pieces ever seen in a threequel.

With some of the best character arcs and riveting action sequences in the history of fantasy cinema to bolster his artistic voice, Shore is able to create a gorgeous soundscape that, while building on the leitmotifs of the previous two films, also somehow finds a number of ways to build on top of them and bring new things to the table. It's thrilling, moving, and effortlessly tear-inducing when it needs to be.

2 'Star Wars' (1977)

By John Williams

What more needs to be said about the score that has served as the signature sound of the sci-fi movie genre for decades? John Williams has composed multiple of cinema's most iconic scores, but none are more exciting and instantly recognizable than his score for Star Wars.

With numerous catchy tunes, an astonishing depth of instrumentation and creativity, and leitmotifs that flawlessly capture the spirit of the characters and storylines, Williams made what is at once one of the most entertaining and most artistically admirable works of film music ever created. Time has been nothing if not kind to the master's music, and this is his magnum opus.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

By Howard Shore

Howard Shore's work on the whole Lord of the Rings trilogy has the strength of feeling like one unified, epic whole, but if there had to be only one that could be called the best, the choice is easy: The Fellowship of the Ring has what is not the best Oscar-winning original score, but perhaps one of the best movie scores of all time.

Peter Jackson's Middle-earth is one of the most enveloping fictional worlds in the history of movies, and Shore's score in Fellowship plays a massive role in that fact that cannot be overstated. From the nostalgia and charm of "Concerning Hobbits" to the sheer tension and thrill of "The Bridge of Khazad-dûm", the score is full of powerful and memorable tracks that are a delight to listen to on their own but gain even more tremendous potency when anchoring the scenes of the movie.

