In not just Hollywood but the entire film industry, there is perhaps no bigger or more coveted honor than winning the Best Picture award handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences every year since 1929. In each installment of what is now known as the Oscars, there's a lineup of nominees that the Academy considers the best that cinema had to offer that year. Up until 2009, that lineup consisted of five nominees. Starting in 2010, the maximum number went all the way up to ten.

One might have expected the Academy to take a while to find their footing with this change, getting a few mediocre lineups with just a few films that truly deserved the nomination and a bunch of filler in between. Surprisingly, though, that wasn't the case at all. Throughout the 2010s, there weren't more than maybe just a couple of Best Picture nominee lineups that were anything less than great. Indeed, it turns out that having ten Best Picture competitors every year is one of the best changes that the Academy has ever implemented. This list will rank every Best Picture lineup of the 2010s, considering each movie's individual quality and how they blend to form one cohesive group.

10 84th Academy Awards (2012)

Nominees: 'The Artist' (won), 'The Descendants,' 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,' 'The Help,' 'Hugo,' 'Midnight in Paris,' 'Moneyball,' 'The Tree of Life,' and 'War Horse'

The 84th Academy Awards rewarded the best movies of 2011. While perhaps not the most infamous of the Best Picture nominee lineups of the 2010s, there are plenty of reasons to make the argument that it's the weakest. While not a bad group of films by any means, it's most definitely not an outstanding one, either. The best out of the nine nominees is perhaps The Tree of Life, a gorgeously poetic masterpiece by Terrence Malick, but the standard goes down significantly from there. Proof: 2012's Best Picture winner was The Artist, a fun and really creative celebration of cinema's silent era, but not particularly memorable or impactful.

Some of the year's best films, like Shame or even Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, went unnoticed by the Academy in this category, which is... well, a shame. Instead, contrived Oscar bait schlop like Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close and Steven Spielberg's War Horse got nominated. There were also other great films, like the nostalgic Midnight in Paris or the great Aaron Sorkin-written Moneyball, but do any of these films really deserve to be considered among the greatest of the decade? For the most part, no. Not really.

9 91st Academy Awards (2019)

Nominees: 'Green Book' (won), 'Black Panther,' 'BlackKklansman,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Favourite,' 'Roma,' 'A Star Is Born,' and 'Vice'

The 91st Academy Awards rewarded the best in cinema of 2018. This, right here, is easily the most unpopular Best Picture nominee lineup of the 2010s, and, frankly, for good reason. Each and every single nominated film had at least a few people who had some gripe with it — and when Green Book ended up being the one that took the award home instead of Alfonso Cuarón's semi-autobiographical love letter to Mexico City, Roma, or Bradley Cooper's exceptional directing debut, A Star Is Born, that only sealed the deal.

That being said, those two movies (along with Yorgos Lanthimos's delightfully offbeat The Favourite and Spike Lee's signature biting commentary in BlackKklansman) are enough to elevate this lineup over 2012's. Even so, Green Book is an embarrassing Best Picture winner; Vice is fun but not particularly memorable; Black Panther is cool but, at the end of the day, just another MCU movie; and Bohemian Rhapsody is easily one of the worst Oscar-winning films of the 2010s. This group of eight movies gets more hate than it deserves, but it's not like it deserves praise, either.

8 85th Academy Awards (2013)

Nominees: 'Argo' (won), 'Amour,' 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' 'Django Unchained,' 'Les Misèrables,' 'Life of Pi,' 'Lincoln,' 'Silver Linings Playbook,' and 'Zero Dark Thirty'

The 85th Academy Awards rewarded the best in cinema of 2012. It wasn't among the best years of the 2010s for movies, but it did have films as great as Skyfall and The Master, even if they didn't get Best Picture recognition. As for its lineup for the big Oscar in 2013, it's not the strongest, but it sure is a good one. Argo (somewhat unpopularly, to be fair) won that year, though many would say that Quentin Tarantino deserved the award more for Django Unchained.

There was also Austrian auteur Michael Haneke delivering, in Amour, one of his most emotionally devastating films, and Ang Lee adapting a book that was long believed to be unadaptable in his beautiful Life of Pi. The rest of the lineup isn't without its issues, including the divisive Les Misèrables and Zero Dark Thirty's controversial depiction of torture in the war on terror, but there isn't really a single film out of these nine that's straight-up bad.