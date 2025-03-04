There are various awards shows held every year for the world of film, with some naturally attracting more attention than others. If you had to single out the biggest in the Western world, it would have to be the Academy Awards, which have been held since the late 1920s and naturally have a certain amount of prestige attached to them (even if, like any awards show, there are flaws). Others will point to the Cannes Film Festival as being almost as big, and maybe more important than the Oscars, depending on your taste in film. At Cannes, at least, there seems to be more of an emphasis on films from all areas of the world, not just the U.S., while the Oscars are very American-focused.

The top honor at the Oscars is the award for Best Picture, while at Cannes, the most sought-after award is the Palme d’Or (which has gone by some other names throughout the festival’s history, including the “Grand Prix du Festival International du Film” and just the “Grand Prix”). Palme d’Or winners that are also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars aren’t too rare, but films that win both awards aren’t very common. In fact, since 1946, such a crossover has only happened four times, with all four films to win both top prizes being ranked below.

4 'Marty' (1955)

Directed by Delbert Mann

Image via United Artists

Marty is such a small and unassuming film, but by design. It’s also the shortest film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, which checks out considering how direct and straightforward it is overall, too. Marty is about a guy named (hold onto your butts) Marty, and his life isn't too exciting. He works as a butcher and still lives with family, but things change for him when he meets a woman who he instantly connects to, emotionally, even if some of the other people around him don’t really understand what he sees in her.

It's an unlikely and refreshingly grounded character-focused film that doesn’t have high stakes in the traditional sense, but works because you come to care for the main characters and want to see their relationship work out. Marty shows that with enough care as far as filmmaking and acting are concerned, that’s all you really need. It’s also technically the first movie to win the “Palme d’Or,” given that, before 1955, the top prize given at the Cannes Film Festival was the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film. Speaking of Grand Prix du Festival International du Film winners…