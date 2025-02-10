Not soon after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences first started giving out the Best Picture Oscar did the award become the highest, most coveted honor in the film industry. As such, the 90+ movies that have earned such an honor all have, at the very least, a couple of interesting things to offer. However, as one might expect, Best Picture recipients aren't always extraordinary.

So far in history, there have been remarkably few winners that one might reasonably call bad or mediocre. However, there have certainly been some winners that, while definitely good films all around, leave enough to be desired that it doesn't feel quite right to call them great. These not-great Best Picture winners are ranked by how close they come to greatness.

10 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden

Image via Miramax Films

Perhaps the most intensely disliked Oscar winner ever, from Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Lead Actress win over Fernanda Montenegro's in Central Station to the movie's Best Picture victory over Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Saving Private Ryan, enough time has passed that people have warmed up to Shakespeare in Love, at least enough to not despise it anymore.

This is definitely a good thing, because while certainly not the best film of 1998, Shakespeare in Love is a pretty solid romantic period drama. The writing leaves plenty to be desired, but the lavish production qualities, sweeping romantic tone, and fresh imagination on display in the film make it hard to hate when distancing it from the context of its unfair Oscar wins.

9 'Gandhi' (1982)

Directed by Richard Attenborough

Image via Columbia Pictures

Rirchard Attenborough wasn't just a legendary actor, but also the director of several projects that awards ceremonies from around the world loved. This, of course, includes the 8-Oscar-winning Gandhi, probably one of the most forgotten Best Picture winners of the '80s — and, frankly, very unfairly so.

The main thing that holds the film back from true greatness is the fact that it feels like a pretty standard, by-the-numbers biopic epic. It's pretty middle-of-the-road as far as Best Picture winners are concerned, so definitely not a bad film in any way. In fact, it's a grand, highly committed portrayal of one of the biggest historical figures of modern times, with a tour de force performance by Ben Kingsley; but Attenborough's direction is too low-key for the film to truly stand out or be as memorable as some of its contemporaries.