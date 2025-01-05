Since the Academy Awards began in 1929, its coveted Best Picture trophy has been given to films that belong to various genres. One can argue that these movies are awarded in part for how powerfully they make viewers feel certain emotions (probably more than one): sadness, joy, wonder, tense, etc. Sometimes that emotion is unsettled, which is not to be exclusively connected to the thriller and horror genres. A drama can make audiences feel deeply uncomfortable or leave dark impressions on the psyche that are difficult to shake off. It depends on what the movie is about, how it's presented, and how truthfully it rings.

Spotlight is a drama that disturbs us with the real-life story of the Catholic Church scandal, which is heightened by taking the perspective of the journalists who slowly discovered just how widespread the problem was. Unforgiven is a western that disturbs us with its subversively dark take on the genre and lack of a hero. Similarly, the 10 most disturbing Best Picture winners immerse the viewers in stories that encompass a variety of genres and do so more skillfully than most other films. They successfully dig into the dark recesses of the human condition, challenge our conceptions of reality, use extremely discomforting imagery, or all of the above.

10 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Directed by Ron Howard

A Beautiful Mind sees Russell Crowe play the brilliant mathematician John Nash, who in 1994 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics for his astounding work on game theory. This film, however, is more interested in his life in the 50s—during which time he struggled intensely with schizophrenia. The degree to which this impacted him is communicated well by a doctor played by Christopher Plummer: "Imagine if you had suddenly learned that the people, the places, the moments most important to you were not gone, not dead, but worse: had never been. What kind of hell would that be?"

Along with Crowe's powerful performance, for which he was nominated for Best Actor, the viewer can better understand this mental illness and the significant effects it can have on one's day-to-day life. Having said that, the movie also demonstrates that one can overcome it and live a happy life if they receive the proper help. With director Ron Howard's empathetic style, this movie proves to be one of the best films about a troubled genius while immersing us in a paranoid mindset.

9 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather has been known as one of the most essential movies about crime ever made (if not the most essential) for over fifty years now. But director Francis Ford Coppola had trouble convincing the producers that this movie would sell tickets, at least until they witnessed the film's violence. Several of its iconic scenes are unflinching in their portrayal of blood, the most famous of which being the one where a guy wakes up with a horse's head under his sheets. That was a real horse's head, by the way.

The others are famous, too. Sonny (James Caan) getting riddled with bullets is one of the most enduring and relentlessly bloody scenes in the franchise, and the first movie's portrayal of domestic violence is intense. Then there are smaller moments, like that close-up of Luca Brasi (Lenny Montana) getting choked out and Carlo (Gianni Russo) getting choked out behind a windshield, which are also very effective at unsettling the audience and conveying the evils of the mobster lifestyle.

The Godfather

rent

8 'Lord of the Rings: Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson's acclaimed Lord of the Rings trilogy ended with Best Picture winner, Return of the King. Largely considered one of the most impressive fantasy films of the century, this final installment has plenty of unsettling features. The worst is probably when Frodo (Elijah Wood) gets captured by that giant spider and rolled up in webbing. Sam (Sean Astin) has to battle this monster to save his friend, a situation that is less than pleasant.

There's also the Army of the Dead, a giant dragon (called the Nazgûl) ridden by the masked Witch-King of Angmar, orcs, and Gollum (a phenomenal Andy Serkis), which are all haunting just to look at. The violence could have been worse, as it was rated PG-13, but the overall aesthetic of this high fantasy world thrives in disturbing characters and images that don't make the viewer very hungry.