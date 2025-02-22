Of all the categories at the Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actor is usually the most uneventful one, as harsh as it sounds. Unlike the leading categories, which have more prestige, and its female counterpart, which often features exciting races between fan-favorite performers, Best Supporting Actor in recent years has been the territory of either overdue career wins like Mark Rylance, unexpected wins that have aged badly like Jared Leto, and well-deserved sweepers that take over awards season like J.K. Simmons.

In the 2020s, that trend has continued. In the last five years, the Best Supporting Actor category has been a combination of legacy wins and genuinely worthy winners. This list will rank all five Best Supporting Actor Oscar winners of the 2020s based on their performances, how well they serve their respective movies, and how well they stand against each other and previous winners. Every winner will have its fans, but it's undeniable that at least two of them are quite underwhelming.

5 Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

If there was ever an actor who won an Oscar for basically playing themselves, it's Brad Pitt. The actor claimed the gold for his supporting (co-lead, technically, but category fraud is the least of the issues with this win) turn in Quentin Tarantino's comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt Plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for an aging actor who crosses paths with the Manson clan in 1970s Hollywood.

Booth is basically an extension of Pitt's persona, and no one in the movie, especially not the actor or Tarantino, even bothers to hide it. Pitt is basically doing his usual shtick, playing a laid-back yet surprisingly badass dude who lives an ordinary life full of extraordinary events. The role is undemanding and bland, and Pitt's performance is just as uninspired. Pitt's Oscar is a career win; there's no other way to look at it. In a fair world, Al Pacino or Joe Pesci would've won for their far superior work in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. Other worthy actors who weren't even nominated, like Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse or Kang Ho-song from the eventual Best Picture winner Parasite, would've also been far better choices.