To the surprise of many—except those who follow awards season closely, of course—Best Supporting Actress is one of the most exciting categories at any given Oscar ceremony. The category has provided some of the Academy's all-time best winners, from the heartbreaking Cloris Leachman in The Last Picture Show to the irreverent Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny to the terrifying Mo'Nique in Precious. Indeed, few categories are as consistently exciting or unexpected as Best Supporting Actress, to the point where it feels the Oscars see it as the one chance they get to actually have fun with their pick.

The last five winners for Best Supporting Actress are a chaotic mix that includes some very deserving victories and a few genuinely puzzling choices that rank among the Academy's most questionable ever. This list will rank every Supporting Actress Oscar winner of the 2020s, considering several factors like the quality of the performance itself, its role within the film's narrative, the competition that year, and how well the win has aged in the years since. Everyone's opinion will be different, of course, but there should be a pretty well-formed consensus about who ranks first and last in this list.

5 Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

Jamie Lee Curtis has delivered a few Oscar-worthy performances in her career, from her irreverent work in A Fish Called Wanda to her hilarious turn in True Lies. However, she ultimately won her Oscar for playing the prickly and deadpan IRS editor Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the Daniels' wildly creative genre blend Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Curtis' win in the category was possibly the biggest surprise we've had in the Oscars this decade. Not only was she absent from a few of the major precursors but her performance is also quite one-note and arguably forgettable. In a film full of over-the-top performances that somehow remain profoundly affecting, Curtis is simply doing a superficial take on the idea of a government worker. Nothing in her portrayal seems noteworthy, and she often gets lost among the film's hectic noise. Every other nominee in her category was arguably more deserving, especially her co-star, Stephanie Hsu. Today, Curtis is often considered among the most disliked Supporting Actress winners ever, and it's not hard to see why. It's sad that a respected and hard-working actress is at the center of such a questionable Oscar win.

4 Laura Dern as Nora Fanshaw

'Marriage Story' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as Charlie and Nicole Barber, a couple going through a bi-coastal divorce that gets messy as issues of custody arise. Laura Dern co-stars as Nora Fanshaw, Nicole's ruthless lawyer who uses every tactic in the book to guarantee her client's victory in an increasingly intense divorce.

Dern is fine in the role, but the only problem is that she is very much doing a rehash of what she had already done (much better) in HBO's Big Little Lies. Nora Fanshaw feels like Dern is just doing Renata Klein again but far less successfully, largely because Baumbach doesn't give her the biting lines that David E. Kelley did. Nora is a rather one-note character that stands out because of her larger-than-life persona. Dern does big and broad quite well, and she is as engaging as ever in Marriage Story, but it's a role she could do in her sleep. It's great that an actress of her caliber has an Oscar, especially after decades of great yet unrecognized work. Like Curtis, this Oscar is very obviously a career win and one of the most underwhelming at that.