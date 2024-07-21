The Big Picture Steve Bosustow, a former Disney animator, holds a unique Oscar record with a clean sweep of all nominations in a single category.

UPA, co-founded by Bosustow after leaving Disney, revolutionized animation with their innovative limited animation technique and distinct art style.

Despite eventually closing down, UPA's influence on art style and storytelling in animation continues to resonate in popular cartoons today.

In the world of animation, few figures are as acclaimed and successful as the Walt Disney. The founder of the juggernaut company is not only the recipient of the most Oscar nominations ever (with a tremendous 59 nominations!), but also holds the equally unbreakable record of most consecutive years receiving an Academy Award nomination, a streak that ran for 22 years. However, despite such dominance both commercially and critically, there were some records even Disney couldn't accomplish. In fact, in the entire history of the Academy Awards — one that spans nearly a century now — there are a number of unique achievements worth commending for their sheer improbability.

One of the most noteworthy feats in animation history actually goes to a former employee of the House of Mouse itself, as ex-Disney animator Stephen Bosustow holds the sole distinction as the only person to receive every nomination in a single category. To this date, no other person has had such a clean sweep of a single category, and it's likely no one will ever be able to match Bosustow's impressive run at the 29th Academy Awards.

Stephen Bosustow Founded United Productions of America After Leaving Disney

Stephen Bosustow may not be a household name, but the film producer and illustrator deserves far more credit for his legacy in the field of animation. First starting out as an animator and writer for Walt Disney Productions, Bosustow was one of many employees disgruntled by the company's lack of pay, unfair treatment, and opposition to unionization. In 1941, Disney animators went on a strike for nearly 4 months, ultimately pressuring the studio into recognizing the Screen Cartoonist's Guild, a labor union protecting animators from inequitable working conditions. But despite the victory, hundreds of employees still chose to venture to new horizons.

In the aftermath of the Disney Animators' strike, Bosustow founded Industrial Film and Poster Service, alongside fellow ex-Disney workers Zack Schwartz and David Hillberman. After a few successful political short films, Bosustow's company renamed itself the United Productions of America (UPA), becoming one of the most innovative and daring animation studios of its time, leaving a legacy that is still felt in animation to this day.

The animators of UPA didn't break off from the House of Mouse simply because of pay disputes, but also spurred by a desire to pursue more experimental artistic endeavors. One of the most important artists at UPA, John Hubley, previously worked as a layout artist for several of Disney's Golden Age films, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. However, he, alongside plenty of other artists, felt restricted by Disney's consistent modus operandi of fairy tale princesses and anthropomorphized animals. UPA provided the perfect opportunity for adventurous creatives, allowing them to innovate and experiment with new styles and direction — but it was not without its limitations. Though UPA gave its artists more creative freedom, they were still shackled by budgeting limitations.

To circumvent budget and time restrictions, the UPA artists adopted an animation technique that would come to be known as "Limited Animation," which relied on fewer frames per second, static backgrounds, and the redrawing of only the moving parts in a frame. But rather than inhibit the artists, "limited animation" ended up contributing to some of the most creative solutions, because though, "the features of limited animation necessarily save time, labor, and money, they were combined by UPA with innovative graphic abstraction that didn't simply reduce their style to a matter of economic survival. " By avoiding unnecessary details and movement, UPA animators developed a distinct style that was unlike anything seen in animation thus far. UPA cartoons weren't defined by their limitations, but rather by their iconic art style, comprised of clear, deliberate line work and freewheeling use of color. Inspired by mid-century modern art, UPA animations were full of geometric shapes and vibrant animation, a combination of minimalism and abstract art.

Bosustow Made All Three Cartoons Nominated for Best Animation in 1957

Through the 1950s, UPA established itself as one of the boundary pushers of animation. The art was flat, yet remained utterly expressive. Influenced by Picasso and other artists, UPA animation focused on expressiveness rather than recreating realism. Pete Docter, the current CCO of Pixar, praised UPA's distinct artistic identity: "Their approach to movement was based on feelings, rather than anatomy — the way you’d feel performing a movement, as opposed to what happens anatomically. Characters would bend in ways that wouldn’t be physically possible, because the artist wanted to capture a certain feeling." Evoking emotions was exactly what UPA excelled at, as their shorts explored stories that were unique and memorable, with some unafraid of delving into more mature topics. The whimsical and experimental storytelling, paired with the industry-defining art style, made UPA a true Hollywood presence.

The company was both commercially and critically successful throughout the decade, receiving 14 Oscar nominations and 3 wins. Stephen Bosustow's most interesting accomplishment took place at the 1957 Oscars. At the 29th Academy Awards, Stephen Bosustow received all three nominations for animated short film, becoming the only person to receive all the nominations in a single category. The three animated shorts for which he was nominated also perfectly encapsulated the spirit and accomplishments of UPA.

The Jaywalker is a colorful cavalcade of abstract designs, following a man who develops a surprisingly thought-provoking addiction to jaywalking. From his narrated stream of consciousness, the unconventional thrill seeker recounts how his hobby relates to ideas of self-confidence and defiance, all amid a rainbow of cars, lights, and color. The second film in the category was Gerald McBoing Boing on the Planet Moo. The cartoon is a family friendly romp that follows the titular character, Gerald, a young boy who can only speak in sound effects, as he gets abducted by a flying saucer. As the world's greatest Foley artist, Gerald inadvertently convinces the aliens that the entire human race only speaks in "boings" and "dings" in an amusing little adventure.

But the Oscar ultimately went to UPA's most notable cartoon character, Magoo. Mister Magoo's Puddle Jumper was one of many UPA films that followed the iconic character, a curmudgeonly old man whose nearsightedness is so ludicrously bad that he often finds himself in compromising slapstick hijinks. Magoo was the biggest name at UPA, the most popular character in their library, and Puddle Jumper perfectly exemplified his memorable charm and the artistic creativity of the studio. The short was a classic Magoo adventure, following him as he purchases a new car and unintentionally drives it to the bottom of the ocean. Magoo's silly adventure through the watery depths further demonstrates UPA's iconic art style, blending geometric figures into the background with distinct splashes of deep hues of color. Each of UPA's films that year were standout choices, but fortunately Bosustow avoided an actual snub by simply having every nomination in the category.

The UPA Art Style Influences Animation to This Day

UPA's success would not last forever, as the company eventually fell into decline and shut down. As television became more prominent, the single reel animations UPA was known for began to get phased out; their shorts were too experimental for television, but not expansive enough to fit feature films. Attempts at making commercially viable films were unsuccessful, failing in achieving either financial success or retaining the spirit of the company. UPA's adaptation of 1001 Arabian Nights didn't pan out commercially, and the insertion of Magoo into the film felt like a cheap ploy. However, despite the company's eventual closure, UPA's impact remains prevalent to this day.

UPA's idea of "limited animation," paired with deliberate linework, abstract geometric designs, and vibrant colors continued to influence artists for decades to come. Hanna-Barbera became the leading figure in television cartoons after following in UPA's footsteps, with classics such as The Flintstones and The Jetsons bearing striking similarities in art style. Even decades later, Cartoon Network continued to carry on UPA's tradition. Series like The Powerpuff Girls and Dexter's Laboratory not only took on the iconic UPA art style appearance, but retained its spirit of experimental and stylized movements. Genndy Tartakovsky, of Dexter's Lab and Samurai Jack, credited UPA for inspiring his own art style, telling the LA Times, “The UPA films were very, very artistic, but very character driven: They didn’t just feel like abstract art,” Tartakovsky said. “The characters were more strongly realized than if you’d used traditional techniques. I don’t think a week goes by that I don’t reference one of their films.”

Stephen Bosustow may not have a global chain of amusement parks bearing his name, but the pioneering animator and producer stands the test of time as one of the most influential artists in Hollywood history. From their defiance of Disney to their modern art sensibilities, the team at UPA expanded the idea of what a cartoon story could look like, what stories it could tell, and how expressive animation could truly be. To this day, Bosustow is still the only person to ever have every single nomination in a single category, a feat unlikely to ever be replicated.