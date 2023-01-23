The 2023 Oscar race is in full swing. Contenders like Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once are looking to be the biggest hits with the televised awards, while films like Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and Todd Field's TÁR are becoming increasingly important for the conversation.

The acting categories might seem locked down, but that's not the case. As happens every season, several contenders lurk from the shadows waiting for their chance to strike. These actors might not be sure bets, but they are more than dangerous enough to pull a shocking upset on the morning of nominations.

1 Paul Mescal — 'Aftersun'

Charlotte Wells' drama Aftersun might be one of the year's best films. Paul Mescal stars as a young father on a holiday vacation with his young daughter, played by the outstanding Frankie Corio. Thoughtful, delicate, and profoundly affecting, Aftersun is an exceptional look into the intricacies of familial relationships and the all-consuming and potentially devastating inner struggles plaguing everyday life.

Mescal delivers one of the year's best performances, and critics' groups are embracing him. The Lead Actor category has only three certainties: Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, and Austin Butler, leaving room for two actors. Mescal could and frankly should be among the final five, and he could be, especially since he'll surely receive a much-needed boost from the BAFTAs.

2 Ana De Armas — 'Blonde'

Image via Netflix

Andrew Dominik's highly-fictionalized Blonde is among 2022's most divisive movies. Based on the biographical fiction novel of the same name by celebrated author Joyce Carol Oates, the film has been mired in controversy for its depiction of its subject, Marylin Monroe. However, the film's one saving grace is Ana de Armas' performance.

De Armas already received a Golden Globe and SAG nomination, cementing her as a top five candidate. While Blonde won't play well with the Academy's tastes, even the most cynical of voters will admit de Armas goes all-in with her performance.

3 Jeremy Pope — 'The Inspection'

Image via A24

Jeremy Pope is a revelation in Elegance Bratton's semi-autobiographical drama The Inspection. The film centers on a young man dealing with homophobia at home and in Marine's boot camp. Pope carries the whole thing on his back, receiving some welcome assistance from the equally impressive Gabrielle Union.

The Inspection sometimes struggles to find something to say about its delicate subject matter, but Pope and Union elevate the material. He received a richly-deserved Golden Globe nomination for his performance, and a few critics' groups have singled him out for praise. Pope's road to the Oscars is uncertain, but AMPAS often finds it in them to recognize independent productions and up-and-coming talents. Pope stands a real shot.

4 Mia Goth — 'Pearl'

Rule number one of the Academy Awards: AMPAS doesn't like horror. They seldom recognize it, and it can even be said that they outright ignore it. How else could anyone explain the egregious absences of Toni Colette for Hereditary and Lupita Nyong'o for Us? The Oscars have recognized horror a few times, but they turn the other way more often than not when it comes to the genre.

This year, horror delivered another tour-de-force performance courtesy of Mia Goth. The actress delivers Oscar-worthy work in two of Ti West's films, X and Pearl; the latter has already earned her nominations in several critics' groups, putting her name among the many contenders for Lead Actress. It's a long shot for sure, but the category is still unclear, with three slots up for grabs. Goth would need to campaign hard, but she could have a chance at a nomination.

5 Woody Harrelson — 'Triangle of Sadness'

Image Via Neon

Triangle of Sadness made a huge splash following the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palm d'Or. However, it seems to have lost momentum since, with only supporting player Dolly De Leon receiving attention from major awards bodies.

However, it's always unwise to bet against Woody Harrelson. The actor has already received two unexpected Oscar nominations for his supporting performances in 2009's The Messenger and 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Harrelson's role in Triangle of Sadness is flashy and memorable, the perfect combination to make him an unlikely but welcome surprise on nominations morning.

6 Janelle Monáe — 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Image via Netflix

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the best ensemble films of 2022. Daniel Craig reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, joined by an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn. However, Janelle Monáe was the one who received the most attention for her dual performance in the film.

Monáe earned nominations from several critics' groups, although she missed every major precursor except for the Critics' Choice Awards. Her lack of recognition and the film's overall underperformance at the SAGs is a bad sign for her Oscar campaign, but with Supporting Actress being such a chaotic category, she could find herself among the top 5.

7 Brian Tyree Henry — 'Causeway'

Image via A24

Apple TV+'s Causeway is one of 2022's most underrated films. It stars Jennifer Lawrence as a U.S. army soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan and gets sent home to New Orleans. The film chronicles her struggle to readapt to life while waiting for redeployment, with Brian Tyree Henry playing a mechanic she befriends.

Although the film didn't make much of an impression, Henry's performance was lauded by critics. He missed every major precursor, but the Oscars love to spotlight an underrated performance almost every year. Henry is already a respected performer on his way to Oscar glory, and Causeway might give him his first nomination.

8 Nina Hoss — 'TÁR'

Never discount the power of a great supporting performance, especially in a film bound to receive major love across the board. Todd Field's challenging TÁR is a showcase for Cate Blanchett, who will surely nab her eighth Oscar nomination and is a genuine threat for the win. However, Nina Hoss delivers a moving and memorable performance as Lydia Tár's wife, one that might be too good for AMPAS to ignore.

The Academy will already be paying attention to Tár -- it's a strong contender in multiple categories. Thus, Hoss could pull a Marina de Tavira and find herself among the top five in the Supporting Actress category. Stranger things have happened, and Hoss has the material to back the nomination up.

9 Gabriel LaBelle — 'The Fabelmans'

Image via Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans is one of this year's strongest contenders for Best Picture. Deeply personal and with the "movies are dreams" element that the Oscars love, the film works as a recognition of Spielberg's career and a testament to cinema's power.

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano are seemingly the film's best shots at an acting nomination, but newcomer Gabriel LaBelle could sneak his way into an especially erratic Lead Actor category. The Oscars love an ingénue, and Lead Actor has one spot for the taking and no clear candidate to take it. If The Fabelmans overperforms, and it very well could, then LaBelle stands a real shot at a nomination.

10 Taylor Russell — 'Bones and All'

Image via MGM

Following her breakthrough performance in 2019's Waves, Taylor Russell is back in the awards circuit thanks to her lead performance in Luca Guadagnino's horror romance Bones and All. Rusell earned positive reviews for her performance, winning the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Russell faces an uphill battle for the nomination. For starters, Bones and All's gnarly subject matter will be a deal-breaker for many. Horror is already a tough sell for Oscar voters, and the film underperformed at the box office. However, Russell is an emerging talent, and AMPAS loves to anoint those. It's a long shot, but a nomination for Russell would be a pleasant surprise.

