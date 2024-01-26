The Academy Awards have proven themselves to be the be-all-end-all awards body in the film industry. The amount of attention and weight placed upon the nominees is astronomical, as the Oscars have acted as Hollywood's ultimate form of recognition for almost 100 years. Alas, the Academy is far from perfect and has often had numerous glaring omissions from their nominations over the years.

Best Director, especially, is one of the most prolific and coveted awards, providing recognition to the auteur who weaved together a film with expertise and ability. However, with so many amazing and powerful movies released year after year, the Academy simply can't recognize every great director's work, especially with only five nominations to choose from. The 2010s were filled with numerous glaring omissions in the Best Director category that, even years later, continue to baffle and confuse audiences worldwide.

10 Quentin Tarantino

'Django Unchained' (2012)

Quentin Tarantino has always been hailed as something of a golden boy, and Django Unchained is one of his most iconic and beloved films to date. The mixture of Tarantino's signature directing style with the Western genre made for a match made in heaven, earning heaps of praise from audiences and critics. While the film secured five nominations at the 85th Academy Awards, Tarantino was strangely ignored in Best Director.

Tarantino was certainly a strong contender, if not necessarily a favorite, especially because the film did so well in other areas. He was also no stranger to the ceremony, receiving Best Director nods for Inglourious Basterds and Pulp Fiction and winning Best Original Screenplay for the latter; still, he failed to make the cut for Django. It wasn't all disappointment for Tarantino, as he would ironically get the last laugh when Django won him a second Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

9 Barry Jenkins

'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

If Beale Street Could Talk was easily one of the most strangely overlooked and snubbed films during the 91st Academy Awards, despite its massive, seemingly unanimous critical praise. Director Barry Jenkins's follow-up to the Best Picture-winning Moonlight was an instant contender, with everyone expecting it to rack up nominations in the same vein as his previous film. However, the film only received three nominations, with the most glaring omission being that of Jenkins in Best Director.

What made this snub so heartwrenching and shocking is that If Beale Street Could Talk's biggest strengths can be easily attributed to the power of Barry Jenkins's directing style. He breathed life, soul, and passion into nearly every sequence, an accomplishment that empowers nearly every aspect of the film, from the stellar performances to the out-of-this-world score. At the very least, the film didn't go home empty-handed at the end of the day, as Regina King would take home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

8 Kathryn Bigelow

'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Kathryn Bigelow was a standout name in terms of directors of the late 2000s and early 2010s. She was the first woman to win Best Director for her film The Hurt Locker, which went on to win Best Picture. So even as far back as the announcement of Bigelow directing Zero Dark Thirty, a thriller focusing on the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden, everyone and their mother assumed she would, at the very least, be nominated again. However, while the film was a major player at the 85th Academy Awards with 5 nominations, Bigelow was omitted from Best Director.

The Academy always tends to give directors credit and props to the larger and more critically acclaimed action-oriented films in the running, making it even more shocking when her work in Zero Dark Thirty didn't make the cut. The glaring omission hit even harder because it meant that there would be no women directors nominated at the 85th Academy Awards, despite Bigelow seemingly being a frontrunner for the entire awards circuit.

7 Paul Greengrass

'Captain Phillips' (2013)

It's hard to understate just how much of a massive hit Captain Phillips was with both audiences and critics upon its release. The film effectively blended the action directing of Paul Greengrass, most commonly associated with his work in the Bourne films, with a compelling narrative that made it as effective a drama as it was a thriller. While Captain Phillips received numerous accolades and 6 nominations at the 86th Academy Awards, Greengrass shockingly failed to secure a Best Director nomination.

Greengrass had been nominated for his directing in the past for the film United 93. However, Captain Phillips remains the most recognized and most successful film he's directed. Yet even with the technical and directing prowess on display, the film simply had too much steep competition that year. Also notable was the snub for Tom Hanks' incredible performance, which made the cut in most major precursors but was ignored by the Academy.

6 Ridley Scott

'The Martian' (2015)

Ridley Scott is among the most iconic directors in modern film history, with numerous acclaimed films under his belt. Despite his numerous Best Director nominations in the past, including one for Gladiator, which won Best Picture, he has never won an Academy Award. Seeing how The Martian was his biggest film in years, a massive hit among audiences and critics that excelled thanks to his directorial vision, it was a massive shock when he wasn't even nominated for Best Director at the 88th Academy Awards.

What made this snub worse was that, up until the nominations were announced, Scott was considered to be the frontrunner, having checked every box to secure the nomination. While The Martian was still able to pick up a number of other nominations, the lack of a Best Director nomination completely shifted the tides and predictions of the entire ceremony, leaving a ripple effect that affected much more than just the Best Director category.

5 Ava DuVernay

'Selma' (2014)

Selma was easily one of the most critically acclaimed dramas of 2014 and has since been regarded as one of the most powerful and resonating historical dramas of the 2010s. By seemingly all metrics, the film appeared to be a shoo-in at the 87th Academy Awards, yet it was famously snubbed in a massive number of categories, only earning two nominations: Best Picture and Best Original Song.

There's a strange and disappointing history behind Selma's infamous snubbing, yet all these years later, Ava DuVernay's snub for Best Director hurts the hardest. Especially for such a politically charged yet highly resonating and powerful story, its blatant omission from numerous categories remains among the Academy's biggest misfires ever. The failure on the Academy's part to nominate DuVernay is especially painful, considering she would have been the first Black female director in the category, a feat that still hasn't been met almost a decade later.

4 Greta Gerwig

'Little Women' (2019)

While Greta Gerwig's Best Director snub for Barbie is currently the talk of the town, it's important to note that this is far from the only time the acclaimed female director has been snubbed for a nomination. Gerwig's adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel Little Women was a major player at the 92nd Academy Awards, earning 6 nominations, although strangely missing a nomination for Best Director.

Seeing as how Gerwig had previously been nominated in the award for her acclaimed debut, Lady Bird, many saw her nomination for Little Women as a major possibility. Alas, while Gerwig secured a nomination for the film's adapted screenplay, she missed the directing category. The lack of Gerwig as a contender for Best Director majorly hurt the selection, as no women directors would be nominated that year. Many fans were quick to point out the egregious choice in nominating Joker for Best Director instead of Gerwig's directorial achievement.

3 Bradley Cooper

'A Star is Born' (2018)

The directorial debut for A-list actor Bradley Cooper, 2018's A Star is Born wowed audiences with its poignant and powerful adaptation of a classic Hollywood story. The film was easily one of the most prominent frontrunners for the entire awards season, earning 8 nominations at the 91st Academy Awards. Yet, Bradley Cooper was egregiously absent from the Best Director category. This came after Cooper secured best director nominations in nearly every other awards body leading up to the Academy Awards.

Especially for a film that was in the running for actually winning Best Picture for the majority of the awards circuit in 2018, missing out on Best Director came as a massive shock. Cooper's surprisingly effective turn and capabilities in the director's chair heightened A Star is Born to new heights, yet he was sadly not given justice for his hard work in directing. Even to this day, Cooper has still never won an Oscar, making his snubs for A Star Is Born seem more ridiculous in hindsight.

2 Christopher Nolan

'Inception' (2010)

One of the most iconic and recognizable original action films of the 2010s, Christopher Nolan's Inception laid the groundwork and surmounted a powerful legacy for the style of action thrillers for the rest of the decade. However, while the film earned a total of 8 nominations at the 83rd Academy Awards, even being tied for winning the most awards at the end of the night, Christopher Nolan was strangely absent from the Best Director category.

With Nolan's previous film, The Dark Knight, infamously being snubbed in a majority of categories, it seemed highly likely that Inception would act as a redemption, finally giving Nolan his first nomination for Best Director. However, despite the technical prowess and undeniable skill displayed throughout the film, it was overlooked in favor of more dramatic and less blockbuster-style films. To this day, Nolan has still never won an Academy Award, although this is assumed to change with Oppenheimer being the frontrunner for Best Picture.

1 Ben Affleck

'Argo' (2012)

Argo was easily one of the biggest surprises of 2012, with Ben Affleck continuing to prove his capabilities as a director with an intense and enthralling dramatic thriller, even if its 'real-life story' wasn't entirely true. But the film exceeded all expectations and instantly became critically acclaimed thanks in part to the expert directing talents of Affleck. However, despite the clear love that the Academy had for the film, Affleck was strangely left out of the nominations for Best Director.

Affleck's snub has aged like milk, considering he won the Golden Globe and the DGA for Best Directing. Argo even won the award for Best Picture at the 85th Academy Awards! It's extremely rare for a Best Picture winner to not even be nominated in the second most prestigious award of the night, especially when said Best Picture winner is a blockbuster thriller as is the case of Argo. While Ben did end up winning an Academy Award as a producer, the lack of recognition for his directing still stands out over a decade later.

