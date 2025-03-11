The Oscars have celebrated cinematic excellence for nearly a century, but not every award category has stood the test of time. Over the years, the Academy has introduced (and later retired) several unique categories that once honored groundbreaking achievements in film. From recognizing young talent to celebrating choreographic brilliance, these discontinued awards reflected evolving trends and priorities in Hollywood.

While some categories were retired for practical reasons, others disappeared as filmmaking evolved. Yet, many of these awards offered recognition to overlooked crafts and talents that still deserve the spotlight today. If the Academy reintroduced these categories, it could bring fresh attention to artists and innovators who continue to shape the industry in exciting ways. Before inserting the well-deserved category of Best Casting (to be implemented next year) or Best Popular Film (proposed but yet to be implemented someday), let's take a look at the six categories that certainly deserve a comeback at the next Academy Awards.

6 Best Director, Comedy and Best Director, Drama

Introduced in 1929 and discontinued in 1930

Image via NEON

When the Academy Awards first began in 1929, they divided the Best Director category into two distinct segments: one for comedy and one for drama. This split recognized the unique challenges of directing each genre, similar to how the Golden Globes still distinguishes between the two when awarding Best Picture. That first ceremony saw Lewis Milestone win Best Director, Comedy for Two Arabian Knights, while Frank Borzage took home Best Director, Drama for 7th Heaven. It was a unique approach, offering recognition for the vastly different skills for directors to craft compelling humor versus intense drama.

Unfortunately, this category split was short-lived. By the following year, the Academy merged the two into a single Best Director award, streamlining the ceremony and choosing to honor one director regardless of genre. While the change made sense to simplify the process, it arguably diminished the spotlight for comedy directors—a genre the Oscars have historically overlooked. Bringing back separate directing categories for comedy and drama would not only give more comedies their due but also celebrate the unique craft required to direct humor effectively. If this category were reintroduced today, it would spark new debates. Modern films that blend genres, like Sean Baker's Anora, a dramedy that won Best Director recently, would be hard to categorize. Would a film like that fall under comedy or drama? The challenge of defining genre is more complex than ever, but revisiting this category could offer overdue recognition for directors mastering the art of humor.

5 Best Dance Direction

Introduced in 1935 and discontinued in 1937

Image Via 20th Century Studios

The Best Dance Direction category was introduced in 1935 to celebrate the choreography and direction of dance sequences in films. This award came up during Hollywood's golden era of musicals, when elaborate dance numbers were a highlight of many productions. Choreographers like Dave Gould, Seymour Felix, and Hermes Pan were among the winners, with Pan taking home the final award for his work in A Damsel in Distress.

However, the category faced criticism, particularly from the Directors Guild of America, who argued that the term “direction” should apply only to the overall guidance of a film. As the popularity of large-scale musical dance numbers declined and the Guild pushed back, the Academy discontinued the category in 1937. If it were introduced today, it would give great modern musicals another shot at Oscar glory. Films like La La Land or West Side Story, with their electrifying choreography, would certainly be top contenders, offering well-deserved recognition for the artistry that brings dance to life on screen.