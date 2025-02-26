For almost a hundred years, the Academy Awards red carpet has been a runway for some of the most iconic fashion moments in history, awing guests and global viewers with some of the most jaw-dropping designs. These gowns have not only defined eras but also shaped the very essence of Hollywood glamour.

From timeless, elegant dresses to avant-garde statements, these gowns have become cultural touchstones, sparking conversations—some even controversy—and inspiring fashion designers. Whether it's the classic sophistication of Grace Kelly's timeless dress or Björk's boundary-pushing swan gown, these looks prove that the power of fashion transcends the silver screen. To celebrate the upcoming Oscars, we look back on nearly a century of awards season fashion and rank the all-time best Oscar dresses, celebrating some of the creations that have turned heads and made history.

10 Björk in 2001

Designed by Marjan Pejoski

Image via ABC

Björk attended the Academy Awards in 2001 for her astounding efforts in Dancer in the Dark, a heart-wrenching psychological drama following an Eastern European US immigrant as she struggles to cope with the gradual loss of sight. Although she did not win, Björk caught the world's attention with her iconic swan dress—a nude bodystocking with a tulle skirt and a swan's neck designed by Marjan Pejosk—as well as her performance of her nominated song "I've Seen It All."

The singer and actor's fashion statement challenged the red carpet's conventions and expectations and blurred the line between art and fashion. While it was not everybody's cup of tea and sparked conversation, controversy, and ultimately even parodies, Björk's red carpet dress, later featured at the Met's camp exhibition, was undoubtedly one of the most memorable in Oscars history. It showcased how she values creative expression and marked a defining moment in her career.