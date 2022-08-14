Despite growing disinterest from younger generations, the Oscars are still seen as the highest accolade in the film industry. While no trophy can validate something creative, the little gold statue is thought of as justification for one's dedicated work, a sign that you have made it to the top of the proverbial movie mountain.

Often the Oscars fall into a predictable pattern, with favorites decided months ahead of time. There is still room for surprises, however, and the following ten Oscar upsets prove that nothing is certain until the envelope has been revealed, and even then it is still not guaranteed.

'La La Land' (2016) - Best Picture

Before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, this was the biggest controversy to occur at the Oscars. Damien Chazelle's tribute to old Hollywood musicals was the hot favorite leading into the ceremony, so it was no surprise when presenter Warren Beatty revealed the film as the recipient of Best Picture.

All was not right, however, as Oscars production staff rushed the stage and conversed with the La La Land crew. It was ultimately revealed Beatty had been given the wrong envelope, and Moonlight was the real winner. The controversy overshadowed what was a bold Best Picture choice for the Academy. La La Land is available to stream on Hulu.

Glenn Close - Best Actress for 'The Wife' (2017)

Nominated a staggering eight times, Glenn Close is yet to taste Oscar glory. Her role in The Wife, as a dedicated partner pondering the life she has spent with her famous husband, was seen as the chance to finally reward her wonderful career.

Close was the favorite that year, with Lady Gaga's breakout performance in A Star is Born seen as her biggest competition. Alas, Olivia Colman claimed top honors from nowhere for her performance in The Favourite. A well-deserved winner, Colman seemed the most shocked of all as she delivered one of the best acceptance speeches in recent memory. The Wife is available to stream on Starz.

Eddie Murphy - Best Supporting Actor for 'Dreamgirls' (2006)

Eddie Murphy was riding high on the acclaim for his turn as singer James Early in Dreamgirls, a fictional exploration of the R&B performers prevalent in the 1960s and 70s. Murphy's star had fallen since his heyday of the 1980s, and not only was his performance seen as a comeback, but as a chance for the beloved comic to win Oscar gold.

Enter Norbit, Murphy's failed 2007 comedy. The movie released right in the middle of Oscar campaigning, and some speculate the despised nature of the movie swayed voters away from Murphy's certain victory. Whether the film was the cause of Murphy's loss is still up for debate, but the Supporting Actor Oscar ended up going to Alan Arkin for Little Miss Sunshine regardless.

'Citizen Kane' (1941) - Best Picture

Regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, Citizen Kane gains the long list of masterpieces that were snubbed of Best Picture honors. In one of the best ever directorial debuts, Orson Welles tells the life of publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane, as reporters try to make sense of the final words he uttered on his deathbed.

Controversy arose before the film's release, with reports surfacing that the film's central character was based on William Randolph Hearst, a prominent media magnate. When Hearst learned the truth he ran a media campaign against the film, which many attribute as the cause for its Best Picture loss, which instead went to How Green Was My Valley. Citizen Kane is available to stream on HBO Max.

Sylvester Stallone - Best Supporting Actor for 'Creed' (2015)

An underdog story to rival the plot of his signature film, it felt like everyone was rallying behind Sylvester Stallone to claim Oscar glory. Forty years after Sly received his only nomination for the original Rocky, the action legend found himself nominated again for playing an older, more thoughtful version of the same character in Creed.

Stallone's journey from one-note action star to respected actor was the feel-good story of awards season, and after his Golden Globe win his chances were looking good. Instead, Mark Rylance won for his performance in Bridge of Spies, robbing the ceremony of its knockout punch.

Martin Scorsese - Best Director for 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Despite often being labeled one of cinema's best directors, there has always been a narrative that the Academy does not care for Martin Scorsese. The beloved filmmaker boasts a filmography that includes some of the most popular films of all time, including the gangster classic Goodfellas.

So when Scorsese was nominated for Best Director for the film (his third nomination in the category) it felt like his time had arrived. Instead, the Oscar went to Kevin Costner for Dances with Wolves, a competent film but one that lacks the lasting impact of Goodfellas. Scorsese would have to wait a further 16 years to finally strike gold with The Departed. Goodfellas is available to stream on Netflix and HBO Max.

'Saving Private Ryan' - Best Picture

One of the most infamous Best Picture snubs, the ramifications of Saving Private Ryan's loss are felt today. Stephen Spielberg's ode to World War II is a technical marvel, a masterpiece of realism and one of the greatest war films of all time. This made it a shoo-in to win the Oscar's top gong.

Enter one Harvey Weinstein, disgraced movie producer and all-around scumbag, who ran a media campaign that shoved the stars of Shakespeare in Love into every possible press junket to create constant promotion for the film. The tactic worked, causing one of the biggest upsets in Oscars history, and creating a precedent for how Oscar campaigns are operated. Saving Private Ryan is available to stream on Paramount+.

Chadwick Boseman - Best Actor for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (2020)

Even the Oscar producers didn't see this one coming. After the tragic passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, a groundswell of support rallied behind the idea of Boseman's legacy being honored with the Academy Award for his final performance as Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

​​​​​​Boseman is fantastic in the film, offering the best performance of his career, and a worthy winner despite his passing. The Academy seemed to agree, and the Best Actor category was moved to the end of the ceremony, seemingly to finish the night with a fitting tribute to the Black Panther star. That plan was foiled however when Anthony Hopkins won instead for The Father. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is available to stream on Netflix.

Judy Garland - Best Actress for 'A Star is Born' (1954)

Despite being one of the biggest stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood, Judy Garland never tasted Oscar glory. 15 years after playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Garland performed her second most recognizable role as Esther in A Star is Born.

Hailed as Garland's best performance, she was seen as a sure thing come Oscar night. Grace Kelly had something to say about that however, as the fellow icon would win instead for the unmemorable The Country Girl. To make matters worse, it was not even Kelly's best performance that year, with her turns in Alfred Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder and Rear Window both being overlooked. A Star is Born is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Brokeback Mountain' (2005) - Best Picture

Releasing at a time when mainstream society was less accepting than it is now, Brokeback Mountain's love story between two cowboys proved to be an unlikely hit. Its combination of a touching screenplay, brilliant direction, and fantastic performances from its cast created one of the most popular romantic films ever.

Riding high on a wave of acclaim from critics, the production was expected to win Best Picture that year. So when the award went to Crash instead, claims of homophobia were aimed at Academy voters. Whether these claims are true or not, Crash's legitimacy as a Best Picture winner is still debated to this day. Brokeback Mountain is available to stream on Starz.

