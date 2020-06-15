Oscar Isaac to Star in Lionsgate Thriller ‘London’ from Director Ben Stiller

Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac is set to star in Lionsgate’s high-concept thriller London, which Ben Stiller will direct from a script by Oscar winner Eric Roth.

The film is based on a new short story from bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, author of The Snowman, Headhunters, and The Son. There are no plot details yet, but I dig the idea of Isaac teaming with Stiller, who has been impressed me as a director and doesn’t get nearly the credit he deserves, especially when you consider that his first four films were Reality Bites, The Cable Guy, Zoolander and Tropic Thunder.

Sure, the Zoolander sequel was terrible, but Stiller quickly redeemed himself behind the camera, winning a DGA Award for directing Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemora starring Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette. The show also earned him a a pair of Emmy nominations, including his first for directing. He also won an Emmy more than 25 years ago as a writer on The Ben Stiller Show.

While Stiller is unlikely to appear on camera in London, I do miss him in front of the camera, having enjoyed his last two performances in the indie Brad’s Status and Noah Baumbach‘s Netflix dramedy The Meyerowitz Stories. I’m also a big fan of Stiller’s last three producing credits — the raunchy Netflix comedy The Package, the streamer’s drug documentary Have a Good Trip, and the upcoming comedy Dinner in America, which I reviewed out of Sundance.

Isaac won a Golden Globe for his starring turn on the HBO limited series Show Me a Hero, and he earned his first Globe nom two years earlier for Inside Llewyn Davis. He’ll soon be seen in Denis Villeneuve‘s big-budget Dune reboot, as well as Paul Schrader‘s low-budget indie The Card Counter, which pairs him with Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe.

Roth is one of Hollywood’s greatest screenwriters. He won an Oscar for Forrest Gump, and was nominated four additional times for Michael Mann‘s The Insider, Steven Spielberg‘s Munich, David Fincher‘s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Bradley Cooper‘s remake of A Star Is Born, all of which were based on prior source material. Deadline broke the news. For more on The Card Counter, click here.