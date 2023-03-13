If there is one thing everyone can agree on it's that there can never be too much Oscar Isaac. Luckily for his fans, the Moon Knight star might have found his next project. It is being reported that Isaac is in talks to star in Helltown, a crime thriller series being developed at Amazon Studios. Additionally, it has been reported that recent Oscar winner and All Quiet On the Western Front director and co-writer Edward Berger is attached to direct.

Helltown will be an adaptation of Casey Sherman’s 2022 true crime novel “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod.” The novel tells the story of American serial killer Tony Costa who was convicted of killing two people in 1969 but is suspected of having killed more. Additionally, the book covers how the media frenzy around the killings attracted the attention of famed novelists Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer. Should he sign on to the project, Isaac is expected to play Vonnegut, who at the time was a struggling writer that became obsessed with the killings and ultimately formed a connection with Costa.

Isaac is an Emmy-nominated actor who has appeared in some of the most critically acclaimed and beloved films and series in recent years. He has been in huge films like Dune and the Star Wars sequel trilogy and will also lend his voice to the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse later this year. He also received much praise from fans and critics for his performances in series like Disney+’s Moon Knight and HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage. Whatever project he is in, Isaac always puts in a performance that has people talking. So, casting him in Helltown seems like a no-brainer.

Berger Will Follow Oscar Winner All Quiet on the Western Front With the Helltown Series

Just last night at the Academy Awards, Berger’s film All Quiet On the Western Front brought home four trophies, including Best International Film. He also just won three BAFTAs for the film, including Best Director. To say his signing on to direct the series is huge, is an understatement. Additionally, Berger is no stranger to working on television and has directed episodes of hit series like The Terror, Your Honor, and Patrick Melrose. He is currently filming a thriller that will have an all-star cast of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow.

Helltown has been adapted into a series by Severance writer Mohamad El Masri, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. The other executive producers on the series will include Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey through their Team Downey production banner and Berger. Additionally, should Isaac sign on to the series, he is expected to executive produce as well with Gena Konstantinakos through his Mad Gene banner.

