The Big Picture Oscar Isaac will voice Jesus in The King of Kings, joining Forest Whitaker, Kenneth Branagh, and Uma Thurman.

Director Seong-ho Jang brings to life Charles Dickens' story in the faith-based animated film.

The screenplay was written by Jang and Rob Edwards.

Oscar Isaac has been cast as Jesus Christ in The King of Kings, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming animated movie will follow Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) and his son, Walter (Roman Griffin Davis) as they cross paths with Jesus thanks to a multi-dimensional adventure. The project is meant to make the relationships Jesus had with his allies and enemies easy to understand for the younger members of the audience, in a tale that can be enjoyed by the entire family. But the addition of Oscar Isaac as one of the main characters of the movie wasn't the only announcement made today.

Forest Whitaker, who recently appeared as Bumpy Johnson in Godfather of Harlem, has been cast as the voice of Peter, one of Jesus' closest allies. The voice cast of The King of Kings will also include Uma Thurman, as the youngest members of the audience get to experience that simplifies complex conversations for them. The movie will be directed by Seong-ho Jang, who recently worked on titles such as Hello Mr. Billionaire and Moribito. The filmmaker is known for his extensive work with visual effects, and the upcoming faith-based animated adventure will allow him to bring one of Dicken's short stories to life on the big screen.

The screenplay for The King of Kings was written by Jang himself and Rob Edwards, who previously worked on The Princess and the Frog. The upcoming animated project will also be very different from what Oscar Isaac has been working on in recent years.

Oscar Isaac in Recent Years

Close

Before being cast as the voice of Jesus in The King of Kings, Isaac took on a wide variety of roles that consisted of action characters and intense drama stories. He played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and starred opposite Jessica Chastain in Scenes From a Marriage. In last summer's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Isaac voiced Spider-Man 2099, one of the story's antagonists. Before that, the performer also played Marc Spector/Steven Grant in Marvel's Moon Knight series.

A release date for The King of Kings hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.