Marvel Studios has finally, officially announced that Oscar Isaac will be playing Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name in a reveal that shocked no one. The studio revealed the news on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a selfie of the actor posing in front of some Moon Knight comic book art.

The confirmation from Marvel Studios comes seven months after rumors began of Isaac’s involvement in the series. The Dune actor has also been busy fight training for Moon Knight, as the Brooklyn Zoo’s Instagram page has shared his stunt prep on several occasions.

Tagged in the Marvel Studios post was Mad Gene Media, the production company founded by Isaac and Elvira Lind. There have been some Moon Knight teases on the company’s Instagram page, suggesting they are aiding in the production of the Marvel Studios project.

Ethan Hawke will star alongside Isaac as the series big bad. Moon Knight, a.k.a. Marc Spector, has seen his fair share of adversaries in the comics, so there is no shortage of villains to pull from. May Calamawy (Ramy) is also set to appear in an unidentified role.

Earlier this year it was revealed that indie directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead would helm a few episodes of the series, which is rumored to have just six episodes like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Showrunner Mohamed Diab will direct the rest of the episodes, mostly known for his work writing 2007’s The Island and 2016’s Clash. Moon Knight’s story is being held close to the vest at this point, with no leaks currently regarding what we can expect to see in the series.

Moon Knight is expected to land on Disney+ in 2022. Check out the official Marvel Studios photo reveal of Isaac as Moon Knight below:

