Oscar Isaac has found his next project. The Dune star will lead the cast of Stowaway, a television series based on the life of Juan Carlos Guzmán. The man is recognized internationally as "the greatest conman alive". Apple TV+ is already developing the project, after turning Ted Lasso and Severance into television smash hits. Isaac will also work on the series as an executive producer. Stowaway will follow Juan Carlos Guzmán as a constant series of lies allows him to pull off unpredictable schemes. The subject of the show constantly adopted the identity of his victims in order to get what he wanted.

Stowaway will be developed by Steven Levenson. Before getting the opportunity to work on the project that will allow audiences to take a deep dive into Juan Carlos Guzmán's life, Levenson was a part of the team that made Snow White. The live-action remake produced by Disney has found itself in the middle of plenty of controversy. But now that the movie has been released in theaters, Levenson is ready to move on towards the making of Stowaway. Viewers will get to know what made Juan Carlos Guzmán's so interesting that several studios attempted to obtain distribution rights for the show about his crimes.

Stowaway will be produced by Oscar Isaac through his Mad Gene Media production company. Mad Gene has also been hard at work with the making of Bananas, a drama series that will feature performances from both Isaac and Ana de Armas. The X-Men: Apocalypse star is trying to establish himself in the industry as a producer, after gaining plenty of fame as an actor over the course of the past decade. Ana de Armas will be seen next in Ballerina. The action-packed movie will serve as a spin-off to the John Wick franchise.

