Denis Villeneuve's adaption of Frank Herbert's beloved Dune saga finally has the larger-than-life live-action adaption it deserves. As one of the world's best-selling sci-fi novels of all time, it's only fair that the filmmaker would go out of his way in every aspect of production to pay respect to one of his favorite authors. What Villeneuve achieved both visually and critically with Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024) surpassed the world's expectations, and a major part of the success can be credited to its star-studded cast, in Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Oscar Isaac, to name a few. Being part of the Dune movies is particularly thrilling for Isaac, who had an unconventional casting process.

Oscar Isaac Is a Huge Fan of Frank Herbert's 'Dune' Book Series

Originally published in 1965, Frank Herbert's treasured sci-fi classic took the world by storm. In Villeneuve's Dune: Part One, Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the heir of the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a perilous political conflict when his family is given control of the desert planet Arrakis, home to the universe's most valuable resource, "spice." This supposed honor is discovered to be a deadly trap set by their enemies, the ruthless House Harkonnen, led by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). As Paul confronts external threats and mysterious visions of his destiny, he is guided by his mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), and supported by loyal allies while also encountering the outlandish Fremen, including young warrior Chani (Zendaya).

Still to this day, Herbert's genre-defining epic has been a foundational piece for filmmakers and continues to inspire generation after generation. Oscar Isaac's journey to becoming Duke Leto Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation began with a heartfelt email to the director. Isaac, who had long admired Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi saga, was deeply interested in the project and eager to join the ensemble. According to the book, The Art and Soul of Dune, written by Tanya Lapointe, when the actor found out the Arrival director was set to be chief in command of the newest Dune adaption, Isaac had to jump at the opportunity, and started with a simple email to Villeneuve.

Oscar Isaac conveyed his passion for the material and his wish to play Duke Leto, a character he felt a very strong connection to, explaining that he said in his email, "I said, 'I love 'Dune.' I love this book. Just throwing it out there." Villeneuve did reply to the email, struck by Isaac's initiative and sincerity to star in the project. Their shared love for science fiction immediately drew the director to consider Isaac for the role, but the biggest plot twist was that Villeneuve had been a fan of the actor's work since the black comedy drama Inside Llewyn Davis (2013). Per Lapointe, Villeneuve​​​​​​ confessed that he had been "wanting to work with Oscar for a very long time," and was impressed with his ambitious performances in his career. However, what stood out the most was Oscar Isaac's resemblance to Duke.

Oscar Isaac Fit the Exact 'Dune' Book Description of Duke Leto

Even though Villeneuve was considering various actors for Duke Leto, there was one advantage Oscar Isaac had over the others — his looks! In the Dune novel, Frank Herbert describes the leader of House Atreides as, "tall, olive-skinned. His thin face held harsh angles warmed only by deep gray eyes." The author also indicates that the Duke is a man of both compassion and authority. This physical description aligns with his character as a noble and respected leader, commanding loyalty and respect from his followers. Knowing these physical traits, Villeneuve quickly put two and two together and claimed in The Art and Soul of Dune that Isaac "fit the exact description of Duke Leto in the book."

Despite Oscar Isaac only appearing in the first half of Dune: Part Two, his presence can not be overlooked as his excitement about playing such an important role in the Dune universe can be felt through every frame. Speaking to Tanya Lapointe, Isaac comments, "Leto believes it is the people that make the leader, not the power... I didn't want to make him someone who stares off into the middle distance and says profound things." Undeniably, Isaac's performance significantly enhances the film's overarching themes, shaping the emotional core within the storyline. Duke Leto is depicted as a noble leader who embodies honor, sacrifice, and love, striving to protect his family and uphold justice. The actor's portrayal of the Duke is characterized by remarkable depth and complexity, and his nuanced representation captures Leto's vulnerabilities – enhancing the narrative and highlighting the emotional stakes involved in his decisions. Isaac's casting story emphasizes the importance of genuine passion and professionalism in the creative process, proving that sometimes, a simple, heartfelt message can lead to significant opportunities.

