The Big Picture Oscar Isaac found inspiration for his role in Ex Machina by modeling his demeanor after Stanley Kubrick.

The film Ex Machina is packed with hidden meanings and philosophical relevance, drawing inspiration from biblical themes and Plato's Allegory of the Cave.

Isaac also drew inspiration from his own father, who is a doctor with a unique spiritual aspect, to bring depth to his portrayal of the character Nathan in Ex Machina.

There’s no end to the number of sources that an actor can mine inspiration from, with some of the unlikeliest sources proving the best. This was the case with Oscar Isaac when, for his star-making role as CEO Nathan Bateman in Ex Machina, he modeled his demeanor after the great Stanley Kubrick! In an interview with GQ, Isaac revealed his curious source of inspiration and how it helped him understand the role of Nathan, a character who is a genius, but perceives his own genius as a free pass to toy with other life forms, be it Domhnall Gleeson’s Caleb or Alicia Vikander’s Ava herself. To find the spirit of this twisted individual, Isaac knew that he had to mimic someone worthy of such reverence, all the while implying through his performance that something sinister was behind his actions throughout.

Ex Machina is without a doubt among the most fascinating movies of writer-director Alex Garland’s career. A riff on the classic tale of Pygmalion (the same source material that My Fair Lady adapts from), the film’s genius lies in the fact that it can be enjoyed on a level of pure surface but, in actuality, is packed with so many hidden meanings that you’d almost assume this was a Stanley Kubrick joint to begin with. Ex Machina is teeming with biblical and philosophical relevance, whether it’s the religious connotations of the character’s names (Ava (Eve), Nathan, and Caleb), or the final shot of silhouettes alluding to Plato’s Allegory of the Cave. On a more meta-textual level, however, thanks in no small part to Isaac’s deceptively charming performance, much of it is smoke and mirrors is to conceal the fact that its viewers are the real test subjects for this philosophical thought experiment that Nathan conducts.

Ex Machina A young programmer is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid A.I. Release Date January 16, 2015 Director Alex Garland Cast Alicia Vikander , Domhnall Gleeson , Corey Johnson , Oscar Isaac Sonoya Mizuno , Claire Selby Runtime 108 Main Genre Superhero Writers Alex Garland Studio A24 Films Tagline There is nothing more human than the will to survive Website http://meet-ava.com

What Is 'Ex Machina' About?

Prior to understanding why Isaac saw Kubrick as the perfect model for Nathan, it’s first important to embark on a spoiler-fueled discussion of the film’s thematic significance as it relates to the plot. Nathan originally hires Caleb by making him believe that he’s won a competition to be his tester for a top secret project. That project is Ava, the humanoid AI. Caleb thus performs a Turing test on Ava (for more context on what a Turing test is, see The Imitation Game) in order to determine whether Ava is capable of being considered a conscious individual. Eventually, Caleb grows attached to Ava, witnessing her sinister treatment at the hands of her creator, and plans to break her out.

It is then that Nathan reveals the real test, informing Caleb that he knew he was trying to break her out all along. You see, the real test subject wasn’t Ava, but Caleb. Caleb wasn’t hired to determine whether Ava was capable of thought, but to see if he would fall victim to Ava’s own manipulations, thus proving that she’s worthy of human empathy. She is “a rat in a maze,” forced to use every tool she has behind a glass wall to convince Caleb to free her. As it turns out, she was manipulating him too, but beyond that, it’s the audience that’s truly manipulated, as we’re the ones led to believe that Ava is worthy of our sympathies in spite of her third act betrayal. It’s a remarkably layered series of twists that somehow never feels convoluted, even if it gets tricky to explain.

Oscar Isaac's 'Ex Machina' Character Is a Perfectionist

Close

Oscar Isaac likes to describe himself as “a bit of a nerd” who is fascinated by consciousness in relation to AI, but what struck him most about the role within the film is that he’s playing a character who’s playing a character. It’s all very Inception-esque. “He has to portray someone that’s a very specific character in order for the experiment to go the way he wants it to go,” Isaac said, “but also at the same time, he kinda goes method with it a little bit, and he goes so deep in that at a certain point, where is the role that he’s playing, and where is he really?” Isaac further goes on to describe Nathan as a nihilist, someone who “knows the singularity is coming, it’s just a matter of when." To embody such a character, Isaac needed to look for someone known for their methodical madness. Someone who was such a perfectionist (look no further than Stanley Kubrick's filming of The Shining) that he was willing to do anything to get the job done, no matter who he hurt along the way.

It was this line of thinking that caused Oscar Isaac to choose Stanley Kubrick as his muse, “someone who’s also quite mysterious, and a genius, and brilliant.” His primary source was an interview that he thinks was from the late '50s (good luck finding any pre-60s interview with Kubrick), recalling that there’s something about his voice that he really wanted for his character. Of course, Nathan is a lot more of an energetic tech bro than it appears Stanley Kubrick ever was, yet the actor still chose to don spectacles of the same shape to help him feel like a mad genius constantly on the verge of losing control.

Stanley Kubrick Wasn't Oscar Isaac's Only Inspiration

Image via A24

Of course, that wasn’t the sole source of inspiration for Isaac, as that wouldn’t have been enough. Christian Bale may have looked to Tom Cruise to assist him in his American Psycho performance, but that doesn’t mean that it was more than just one ingredient in an iconic performative concoction. The other source that Isaac found inspiration from was his own father, someone who only he could mimic to perfection. “My dad’s a doctor and he’s an incredibly intelligent guy but he’s got a strange spiritual aspect to him, as well,” the actor stated, reflecting the free-spirited form of unboxed intelligence that was necessary in order to discover who Nathan really was. Of course he’s smart! But that’s not enough. He also needs to be more than just a little bit crazy to reflect the fact that he’s not an engineer who does things by the book. With Isaac gearing up for Guillermo del Toro’s long-awaited production of Frankenstein as the mad doctor himself, that’s one more mad genius that he can add to his already considerable resume.

Ex Machina is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max