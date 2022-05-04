Legendary Comics announced today the debut of a Kickstarter campaign for the impression and distribution of Head Wounds: Sparrow, a graphic novel presented by renowned Hollywood star Oscar Isaac. The Kickstarter campaign is online right now, and besides grabbing exclusive goodies, fans can also check a motion trailer for the graphic novel narrated by Isaac himself.

Head Wounds: Sparrow follows a crooked Louisiana cop who wakes up just in time for the Good and Evil battle on Earth after a traumatic event. Now that he can see both angels and demons and knows that the afterlife is real, this detective will have to choose which side of the eternal war he’ll place his bets on, trying to balance what’s best for himself and what his higher purpose demands from him.

The graphic novel was created by Robert Johnson with a story by John Alvey. Isaac is developing the project together with Jason Spire. New York Times best-selling writer Brian Buccellato is set to write the graphic novel, with Eisner winner Christian Ward handling the art. There are a lot of big names involved with the Kickstarter campaign, so the project is most likely to become successful fast. That means all fans need is to decide how much they want to pledge for the campaign and which exclusive Kickstarter rewards they want to take home.

Issac is currently of the hottest stars in Hollywood, having played major roles in the sequel Star Wars trilogy, Marvel’s Moon Knight series, and Legendary's Dune. Commenting on Head Wounds: Sparrow, Isaac said:

“I think there is something about this particular medium that allows such incredible world building and allows you to really express and juxtapose ideas that you can’t in other mediums. Marrying my love of comics with this specific form of storytelling, I am excited to bring ‘Head Wounds: Sparrow ‘to fans.”

Robert Napton, Senior Vice President and Publisher, Legendary Comics, also added:

“When Oscar, Jason, Robert and John brought us the story of Head Wounds: Sparrow, I was immediately hooked by the mixture of grounded ‘70s cinema themes and fantastical elements, but at its core this is a very personal and character-driven story. When Brian and Christian entered the mix, I knew we had put together the perfect team to bring Leo’s journey to life.”

Head Wounds: Sparrow's Kickstarter campaign is live right now. The trade edition of the graphic novel is set for release on August 9. Check the motion trailer narrated by Isaac below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Head Wounds: Sparrow:

Tangled up in the battle between Good and Evil, a crooked Louisiana detective with a higher purpose must psychically suffer the wounds of those he’s sworn to protect until he brings their assailants to justice. No one would call Leo a good person – much less a good cop. But when his best friend is shot in front of him, he wakes up with a hole in his own head that only he can see, and a host of mysterious strangers calling on him for action. Most people go about their daily lives ignoring or unable to see the divine battle for Good and Evil raging around them, but it has just become very real for Leo. As angels and demons vie for the fate of humanity, he must choose a side or risk seeing everyone and everything he has ever known destroyed as the stakes get higher and higher. As Leo sees the true faces of the people around him he must decide – will he do what’s best for him alone, or follow a higher purpose?

